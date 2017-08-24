Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding Is Happening Next Year, Predicts Princess Diana’s Personal Chef

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is going to happen next year — or at least that’s what Princess Diana’s former personal chef has predicted.

If there’s someone outside the royal family who has earned the right to make predictions as to when the royal prince and the Suits actress are going to tie the knot, it’s Princess Diana’s former chef Darren McGrady. After all, he cooked for the royal family for fifteen years.

The former royal chef, however, didn’t have to consult an oracle to arrive at his predictions. As he told Hollywood Life, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not planning to get engaged in the next few months for the simple fact that Princess Diana’s 20th death anniversary is coming up soon.

“I really do think they would have been engaged by now. But Princess Diana’s 20th anniversary this month in August, they can’t trump that.”

August 31, 2017 will mark the 20th year since the late princess died in a car crash in France. Prince Harry is expected to pay respects to his late mother on that particular day. In that light, it’s highly unlikely that he’s going to propose to Meghan prior to this date knowing it’s going to take the spotlight away from his mom.

November’s a no-go, either. As McGrady pointed out, November will mark the Queen and Prince Philip’s platinum wedding anniversary. He then predicted that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might announce their engagement in December this year, which could lead to a possible wedding in 2018.

“November is the Queen and Prince Philip’s platinum wedding anniversary so they can’t trump that either, whereas December they can announce the engagement and they’d be free to marry next year. I think that’s what’s going to happen.”

“Meghan can join the royals at Sandringham at Christmas because she’ll be engaged and part of the fold,” he added.

Princess Diana’s former chef only has good things to say about Prince Harry’s girlfriend. In fact, he went so far as to say that Meghan Markle is “naturally like Diana.”

“I think Meghan is fantastic,” he said. “Everything that I’ve seen of her, I think she’s amazing and I think Harry’s picked someone like his mum. I think Kate (Middleton)’s beautiful, a hard worker, she looks stunning and she’s doing exactly what she needs to be doing, but I think Meghan is naturally like Diana.”

McGrady also remarked that Harry is possibly seeing a lot of his mom in Meghan. It’s just as well, considering that Harry revealed earlier this year that he suffered panic attacks for 20 years following the death of his mother. If the chef’s assessment of the relationship is any indication, Meghan is just the woman who can fill that void in Harry’s life.

“She’s amazing with children, she has that compassion, I think she’s stunning, she’s going to be a clothes horse. I think Harry sees his mum in her and I love what he’s doing with Invictus Games. I can’t speak highly enough of Harry.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dating for nearly a year, but it wasn’t until November when they decided to announce their relationship to the public. Since then, the couple have become the subject of engagement rumors, which only intensified in the days leading up to Pippa Middleton’s wedding. Obviously, all engagement speculations have been off the mark. However, there are many circumstances about the relationship pointing to the possibility that an engagement and a wedding will be happening soon.

