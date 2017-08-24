‘NCIS’ Season 15 Spoilers: More Changes Teased In New Episodes – Does This Involve Mark Harmon’s Rumored Exit?

NCIS had to go through major changes following the exit of lead star Michael Weatherly at the end of Season 13. While the CBS drama was able to successfully cope up with the actor’s absence during Season 14, latest spoilers hint that fans and viewers should brace themselves for more changes ahead. Will this change involve a possible departure from another actor?

NCIS Season 15 is all set to release new episodes next month and loyal followers of the CBS drama are excited to see the team take on another set of exciting and breathtaking cases. The show definitely remains as one of the network’s strongest performers, but latest rumors on the series claim that the show may see the exit of another lead actor, Mark Harmon, who plays Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Harmon’s appearance on NCIS Season 15 has already been confirmed, but rumors surrounding his possible exit continue to make rounds online due to the actor’s seemingly frail appearance. Wilmer Valderrama, who joined the series last season to make up for Michael Weatherly’s exit, recently told Entertainment Tonight Canada that fans should brace themselves for changes in the upcoming episodes.

The word “change” alone was enough to keep a lot of viewers on their toes, as this could either be a good or bad one. Many thought that Valderrama may be pertaining to Harmon’s rumored exit from NCIS Season 15, but it looks like the change that the actor was pertaining to is a good kind of change.

The change on NCIS Season 15 will be on its storyline, incorporating “more action” scenes in every episode. The actor also spoke about the addition of Maria Bello in the upcoming season of the show. Bello will be playing the role of the agency’s forensic psychologist, who is believed to be sharing a “unique relationship” with Harmon’s Gibbs, reports Mail Online.

This made a lot of viewers wonder whether Harmon and Bello’s characters will share a romantic relationship on NCIS Season 15; after all, it’s about time to give Gibbs his own share of romance in the show. Bello’s character is bound to keep Gibbs’ life more exciting, as he will find himself butting heads with this new agent in the team. While this does not really sound romantic, many viewers have seen TV relationships form out of this kind of setup.

What are you looking forward to see on NCIS Season 15?

