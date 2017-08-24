Rain And Bird Brown Give Update On Ami’s Cancer, Thank ‘ABP’ Fans For Support

As Alaskan Bush People Season 7 airs its final episode, Rain and Bird take a moment to give special thanks to fans for all their support through this tough time. They also give a brief update on how their mom Ami is doing amid her battle against lung cancer.

In a special video posted on Alaskan Bush People official Facebook fan page, Snowbird thanked everyone for all the support and prayers they have given the Brown family. “It’s nice to know that in the tough time that we’re having, there are so many people that actually care about us,” Bird said.

The Discovery Channel has allowed fans to send their messages to the Brown family via its website, and Bird said they have seen all those letters. “It’s very heartwarming, so thank you very much,” she added.

Meanwhile, many fans have been wondering how Ami is doing right now. Rain said:

“Mom is doing okay. She’s hanging in there.”

She added that they are trying to fight this off together and remain positive.

Ami, who has been diagnosed with stage 3B cancer on both lungs, is still receiving treatment at UCLA Medical Center. In her first interview since her diagnosis earlier this year, Ami shared how things have been in the family. She told People that she’s in so much pain, and earlier she felt it is so easy to just give up and die. However, she’s still holding on to her faith in God, and she has the will to fight.

She added that her children have been doing well in handling their emotions, and she has faith they will remain strong. Her husband, Billy, has been with her the whole time, and he barely leaves her side since she was diagnosed with late-stage cancer. In a separate interview with People, Billy opened up about caring for his sick wife.

Alaskan Bush People's Billy Brown on Nursing Wife Ami Through Lung Cancer Battle: 'I Can't Lose Her' https://t.co/9iNvZObLWD — People (@people) August 24, 2017

He shared that he has more respect for Ami now than before because of how strong she is in handling her illness. He said:

“She’s the strongest person I know, so if she’s saying it hurts, it really hurts. She tries to hide it from everybody but four or five times a day she bends over like a baby and cries. She bends over and tears run down.”

Billy added that he does not sleep because he does not want to lose any time with his wife. “I’ll stay up just watch her breathing while she sleeps. Eventually I’ll fall asleep watching her and then Bear will come in and sit with her until I’m up again.”

“I can’t live without her. I can’t lose her. I just pray every day that we’ll get good news.”

The family is expected to film another season of Alaskan Bush People. Ami said she wants to let people see what they are going through because she hopes that it would take away the fear of those who would one day experience the same thing.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]