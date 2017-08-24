Paul Spector might be dead but people are still hoping to see another chapter of Stella Gibson’s story. Luckily, it looks like Gillian Anderson is eager to revisit her character in The Fall Series 4. The bad news is, Jamie Dornan will not be back when the show goes back on air.

In The Fall Series 3 finale, Stella Gibson faced Paul Spector in an interview that resulted in the suspect attacking her. Although Gibson was only left bruised from the encounter, the Belfast Strangler decided to take one last victim. Spector went for Dr. Larson before killing a Foyer Clinic patient named Mark Bailey and hanging himself with the doctor’s belt.

The death of Paul Spector certainly suggested that there will be no The Fall Season 4. After all, Stella Gibson has already left Belfast and gone back to London after Operation Music Man was disbanded. However, creator Allan Cubitt has made it clear that there are more stories to tell, even without Jamie Dornan.

Allan Cubitt revealed that he still has plans of continuing Stella Gibson’s story. However, he also made it clear that The Fall Season 4 is not happening immediately since Cubitt wants to focus on projects that are not related to the RTE One crime drama.

“I do have some thoughts, but I’m quite keen on doing other things as well, so it’s not going to be straight away.”

The possibility of The Fall Season 4 happening in the future is certainly a welcome idea for fans who are hoping to learn more about Stella Gibson and her life after Operation Music Man. Although it would be impossible for Jamie Dornan to return, there are even speculations that Paul Spector will appear in flashbacks.

It is still unclear whether Jamie Dornan will be back in The Fall Season 4. In the meantime, Gillian Anderson has admitted that she wants to revisit Stella Gibson as soon as Allan Cubitt is available. The American Gods star stated that she would be eager to do the show again “in a few years.”

Gillian Anderson has a good reason for saying that it will be a long wait for The Fall Season 4. The actress is currently working on The X-Files Season 11 with David Duchovny. Anderson might also begin filming for the second season of American Gods once she has completed the Fox series.

