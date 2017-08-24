‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Griffin Jumps To Ava’s Defense: Will He Protect Her From Carly And Sonny?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) comes to Ava’s defense.

Ava (Maura West) considers Valentin’s (James Patrick Stuart) tempting and potentially life-changing offer. He offered her reconstructive surgery to restore her face if she agrees to retract her statement about Nikolas Cassadine’s (Tyler Christopher) death.

Valentin tried to assure Ava that he can have her face restored by showing her photo evidence of how his own face was restored after an accident years ago. Ava marveled at the transformation but still rejected the offer.

However, after rejecting the offer, she continues to struggle with her disfigurement following the fire incident. She suffered quite a shock the moment she saw her burned and blistered face for the first time after the bandages were removed. She has also been struggling with the fact of her role in Morgan’s (Bryan Craig) death.

Despite support from Griffin, Kiki (Hayley Erin), and Julian (William DeVry) who’s been busy with problems of his own lately, Ava has sunk into depression and drunkenness, and spends her time fantasizing about having sex with Griffin after her face is restored.

Now she is mulling over options for her future and does not seem to have much choice but to accept Valentin’s offer. She desperately needs the surgery to restore her appearance and it is likely that she will eventually accept Valentin’s offer.

However, Ava’s recovery could mean she has to face threat from Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright) who have promised to make her pay for her role in the death of their son Morgan (Bryan Craig).

The couple confronted Ava at the cemetery and warned her that she faces reprisal from them. However, Carly and Sonny have been distracted by other more pressing issues lately. Sonny just went through a near death experience and he is now recovering.

It remains to be seen how far ‘CarSon’ will go in the future to make Ava pay for her role in Morgan’s death. But meanwhile, their vindictive attitude towards Ava has left many fans wondering whether Ava has not suffered enough already. Despite Sonny’s efforts to leave the mob, he is still a mobster at heart and will likely continue to resort to violence to solve personal problems.

Sonny and Carly have come under criticism from fans due to their inability to move on from their son’s death. There is no evidence that their hatred for Ava has abated despite recent problems caused by Sam’s (Kelly Morgan) mental illness induced by a toxoplasmosis infection. While suffering psychotic delusions and hallucinations, Sam shot Sonny and dumped his body in a pit and left him to die.

Even if Sonny decides to forget about their beef with Ava after his terrifying ordeal, Carly could still remain a threat to Ava. Fans criticized Carly’s unduly harsh words to Ava at the cemetery. The unyielding vindictiveness of the couple has sparked some sympathy for Ava among GH fans.

Griffin has been very sympathetic and supportive of Ava after she checked into the burn unit. The growing bond between them has sparked buzz that a new GH couple could in the making.

General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps for the week of August 22-25 tease that Griffin comes to Ava’s defense. Spoilers from Daytime Royalty for the week of August 28 state that the two continue to be drawn to each other.

General Hospital spoiler and buzz indicate that Griffin could play a major role in Ava’s life in the future after she recovers from reconstructive surgery when she faces threat from Sonny and Carly.

He has been a major source of support for Ava lately and he could prove to be her knight in shining armor when she faces potentially mortal threat from CarSon.

