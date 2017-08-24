‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lucas Finds Bonnie’s Folder, Will The ‘Adrienne Files’ Expose The Truth?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, August 24 reveal that Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) will literally stumble on the “Adrienne files.” What will Bonnie Lockhart’s (Judi Evans) explanation be? Will Lucas even remember reading the detailed information on Adrienne Kiriakis?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers previously teased that while drunk, Lucas Horton will stop by to see Adrienne. As fans know, Bonnie Lockhart is impersonating Adrienne and so far, everyone is falling for it. When Bonnie lets Lucas inside, he stumbles and comes across the black folder that contains everything about Adrienne. It is the folder that Anjelica Deveraux (Morgan Fairchild) gave her minion in order to impersonate Adrienne.

SoapHub shared sneak peek photos of the scene. It reveals Lucas opening the “Adrienne files” and reading what is inside. He is frowning and his face is a cross between confusion and anger. It is possible that at that moment, he knows something isn’t quite right. Why would Adrienne need detailed notes on herself, food preferences, how she dresses, and her relationships? These questions are likely going to pop in Lucas’ mind. However, his relapse will prevent the truth from coming out.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Lucas and Bonnie will sleep together. Then, Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) and Anjelica show up. The villain is so shocked and angry that she has a heart attack. The doppelgangers will have to think fast so they don’t expose themselves. So, they come up with the bright idea to dress Anjelica in sexy clothes and put her next to Lucas, who is passed out.

"Checking out the new studio at WSMV for their new show Today in Nashville." – @missyreeves #DAYS A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Aug 26, 2016 at 12:36pm PDT

When Lucas wakes up, he assumes that he slept with Anjelica and was so drunk he thought she was Adrienne. Traumatized by the event, he will turn to his ex, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) for comfort. In the meantime, Hattie and Bonnie are busy creating chaos and destroying Marlena and Adrienne’s lives.

They're men of many emotions. #DAYS ????: @LaurenKoslow A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Nov 8, 2016 at 9:28am PST

Do you think Lucas Horton will eventually remember the Adrienne files? What do you expect to happen next with the doppelganger storyline on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Ben Rose/Getty Images for Corday Productions]