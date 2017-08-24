Jared Leto And Margot Robbie Set To Reprise Their Roles As Joker And Harley Quinn In Their Own Movie

Just one day after Warner Bros. announced that they were moving forward with a Joker origin story that would not be a part of the DC Extended Universe, it seems that plans are steadily coming together for a Joker and Harley Quinn film starring Jared Leto and Margot Robbie. Final negotiations are in the works to bring John Requa and Glenn Ficarra into the DCEU in order to helm and even pen a script for the untitled project.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the project will center on Margot Robbie and Jared Leto, who will be reprising their roles as Harley Quinn and Joker from Suicide Squad. Based on information from insiders, it seems the plan is to have the as-of-yet untitled film come after the Suicide Squad sequel. Described as a love story between two criminals, it will heavily feature the “two murdering maniacs” who have long been a part of the Batman mythology.

With the film focusing on Jared Leto’s Joker and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, it will not only be a part of the DCEU, unlike the Joker origin movie that is also being developed, but it will also tie into the other movies within the universe, such as the Justice League and Suicide Squad. Although there are not many details about what other characters might be involved in the project, with it falling within the main lines of the DCEU from Warner Bros., any of the already-introduced characters, such as Ben Affleck’s Batman or Henry Cavill’s Superman, could make an appearance.

Collider reported that both the second Suicide Squad movie and this untitled Joker and Harley Quinn movie appear to be on the fast track in terms of production. One of the issues that the studio has, which is helping to speed things up for these movies, is the holding agreements the actors have with Warner Bros. It seems that many of the actors who were involved with Suicide Squad had contracts which would have them appear in future films for the DCEU, but those contracts also have an expiration date of sorts, or at the very least a set amount of time before the DC movies are no longer consider to be a priority in terms of filming.

While Warner Bros. seems to be expanding in terms of their DC universe, it very well may be that they are actually responding to what audiences want. Although there have been some issues with the DCEU up to this point, the success of Wonder Woman from a critical and financial standpoint seems to have invigorated the studio.

With fans having expressed an appreciation for both Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Jared Leto as the Joker, it makes sense that this villainous couple would get their own film in order to play off of each other. There is no word yet as to what the fate of the other Harley Quinn movie, the Gotham City Sirens, will be now that plans are in place for a movie featuring the character alongside the Joker. For now, it seems that fans can at least look forward to more of Leto and Robbie’s characters beyond the Suicide Squad movies.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]