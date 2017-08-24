‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Thinks Thomas Needs To Come Home, Could He Reveal The Truth?

The big spoilers are out for the August 24, 2017, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Soap Hub shared what the viewers can expect to see as Liam is feeling bad and thinking that it may be time for Thomas to come back home to Sally and to Spectra Fashions. He is watching everything Sally is going through and is starting to feel a bit guilty about it all.

Bill is still doing everything that he can to keep Thomas away, which means he isn’t helping out at Spectra Fashions at all. Liam knows that his cousin isn’t really sick and dying, so he has mixed feelings about letting Sally sink because Thomas isn’t here to help her out. It sounds like he could end up revealing the truth before long.

Sally actually did great with her little preview show and Bill wasn’t expecting that to happen. He already has big plans to tear down her building and needs her gone. Bill and Justin are still working on another plan to get rid of Spectra Fashions. It really does look like Sally can do just fine without Thomas there to design, but of course, having him around would help.

It turns out that Brooke and Ivy are also both really concerned about why Thomas isn’t there. They are going to start asking questions. Steffy also knows the truth and if pushed enough, she may end up revealing what big plan Bill decided on to get rid of Thomas.

One other thing going on is fans are starting to speculate that Liam could end up getting involved with Sally. If that happens, that will mess everything up. It would leave Thomas in a spot where he could be with Caroline and his son full-time, but once he finds out that she isn’t really dying you know his feelings are going to change.

Do you think that Liam will end up telling Sally the truth about Caroline? Do you think she can keep Spectra Fashion going without Thomas there to help her out? Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful weekdays on CBS.

