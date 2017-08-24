Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Enter New School Of Ministry, Fans Praise Its Non-Conservative Stance

After quitting their missionary work in Central America, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are now involved in a new youth-oriented ministry. Early this week, new photos recently surfaced showing Jill and Derick being welcomed into the Cross Church School of Ministry.

According to the Cross Church Facebook page, this is a “one-year residential ministry” where the students will learn how to be effective in “Gospel advancement.”

“Yesterday announced our newest members to the School of Ministry! We are so excited for this group. As a church family, we will be praying for this group as they grow and learn!”

Derick Dillard is part of this year’s batch of students and his wife Jill Duggar went to the welcoming ceremony to give moral support. Jill came carrying their second son, one-month-old baby Samuel.

The photos show Derick’s classmates, and Duggar fans were quick to notice that most of them are in fashionable clothes which do not necessarily follow the Duggar family’s conservative standards. Some ladies are noticeably wearing sleeveless tops and above-the-knee dresses, which are considered taboos in Duggarland.

“Are all of the people in this school sharing the same ‘beliefs’ as the Duggars/Dillards? I see some knees showing,” one fan wrote on the FB fan page Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are known to instill strict social rules in their children, especially when it comes to courtship, dating, and even clothing. Duggar girls are never seen with short or tied hair, and they always have to be in dresses that cover their knees. Only when they’ve left the home to start their own families will they be free from Jim Bob and Michelle’s rules.

Since getting married, Jinger Duggar has been spotted wearing pants, shorts, and other trendier clothes on several occasions. Will Jill follow suit? Fans certainly hope so.

“It will be good for Derek and Jill to be with people with a different brand of Christianity than the Duggars. See hems above the knee and it hasn’t become a frenzied den of evil,” another fan commented.

Meanwhile, other fans noted that Derick’s new year-long ministry is without pay. In fact, the students had to pay a $12,000 to be able to get into the program, as stated on Cross Church’s website. Derick and Jill have previously announced on their blog that since they’re ending their missionary stint in El Salvador, they will no longer be accepting financial donations from the public.

“Beginning this month, we are discontinuing Dillard Family Ministries and will no longer be accepting donations through this organization. Through a number of circumstances, and guided by much prayer and counsel, we are discerning the Lord leading our family’s full-time ministry back to the United States for the time being.”

This could mean that Jill and Derick’s sole bread and butter for a year would be their income from Counting On. Their family’s reality show is set to return with a brand new season on Sept. 11.

Oddly, many fans noticed how Jill and Derick weren’t included in the newly released promos by TLC. Rumor has it that the network isn’t happy with Derick’s recent anti-transgender tirade against fellow TLC star, Jazz Jennings of I Am Jazz.

Pumped for this upcoming year of ministry @c3crosschurch If you're already back in Fayetteville, we'd love to see you tonight for the C3 Launch service at 8pm at Cross Church Fayetteville! #collegeministry #family #C3 A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Aug 16, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

What can you say about Jill and Derick’s new career direction? Do you agree with some fans that their new, less conservative ministry will be good for the couple? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Derick Dillard/Twitter]