Kate Middleton’s Son, Prince George, To Start At ‘Busy, Chaotic’ School In September, All About New School

Prince George, the firstborn of Kate Middleton and Prince William, is set to begin his formal education in September. He has enrolled in one of London’s prestigious preparatory schools — Thomas’s Battersea, which according to The Good Schools Guide’s review, is not just a “big” and “busy” school but is also “slightly chaotic.”

In its review, the Good Schools Guide says that Thomas’s Battersea provides the best English education that money can buy, according to the Telegraph.

“A big, busy, slightly chaotic school for cosmopolitan parents who want their children to have the best English education money can buy. That is what they want and, to a large degree, that is what they get.”

The school offers plenty of opportunities for students to excel, according to the review. However, it can be a little “overwhelming” for students who are “withdrawn kinds.”

Moreover, the review also says that the students come from diverse backgrounds and who speak different languages in their homes, and “school celebrates and appears to make the most of this range of different cultures.”

The Good Schools Guide’s review finds the teaching pretty good. It notes that lots of coaching still happens at the school, and it is mainly because of anxious and ambitious parents.

Meanwhile, while studying at Thomas’s Battersea, Prince George may not have a best friend. The school, which has around 560 students aged from four to 13, discourages its students from making best friends, as it can hurt feelings. And the first rule of school is “be kind.”

Prince George, who turned four on July 22, was expected to attend Wetherby School, where both Prince William and Prince Harry were educated as young boys. And the little prince’s school is co-educational unlike his father and uncle’s.

Earlier last month, there was much speculation about what surname Prince George, who is third in line to inherit the British throne, would adopt when he attends Thomas’s Battersea. The British Royal family members do not have a surname, and according to Metro, Prince George is entitled to the title of His Royal Highness. However, royal family members are allowed to use Mountbatten-Windsor if they need a surname, according to Royal Family’s website.

Metro reported that Prince George’s father and uncle used Wales as their surname during their time at school as well as in the military. Their last name came from their father’s title Prince of Wales. There are speculations that George Alexander Louis may follow his father’s example and opt for Cambridge. Prince William is called the Duke of Cambridge.

Speaking of Prince George’s new educational beginning, Kate Middleton has reportedly said that she was not sure whether her son had any idea what was going to hit him when he starts school.

