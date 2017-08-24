‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Script Leaked? Everything We Know About The Show’s Final Season [Spoilers]

Was the Game of Thrones Season 8 script leaked ahead of the Season 7 finale episode? Seems like it as overly enthusiastic fans share spoilers of the award-winning TV series online.

According to the Daily Express UK, speculations about the premiere date of Season 8 emerged after actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister in the hit TV series, revealed that they will be returning for filming in October.

“We go back in October, so maybe in the next few weeks, we’ll get the scripts and I’ll find out. I’m very curious,” he told the Collider.

Because of this, Express believed that the show is set to return no later than August 2018. However, HBO boss Casey Bloys has previously hinted of a possible longer wait for Game of Thrones Season 8, as reported by the Inquisitr.

There hasn’t been a single TV series that matched the hype that HBO’s highest grossing show is getting but that doesn’t always mean a good thing. In fact, at the height of excitement, diehard fans have a tendency to dig up details that haven’t been officially released yet.

GoT has repeatedly become a target of spoilers, especially now that its penultimate season is coming to an end to pave the way to the eighth and final installment.

“There’s only one war that matters and it is here.”

Preview the #GoTS7 finale, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” airing Sunday at 9PM on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/EcsgFXiLvw — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) August 22, 2017

With that said, the leaked Game of Thrones Season 8 script has crawled its way out of confidentiality to reveal what will happen next in the Emmy-winning TV series.

Warning: Proceed at your own risk. Spoilers ahead.

Based on a Facebook post from a fan, who allegedly got the leaked script from Tumblr, Season 8 will start off with the White Walkers destroying The Wall.

“Opening is showing how dark sky take over the sun. Then we see [the Night King] riding Viserion and burning Castle Black and killing all the watch,” the post read.

It also revealed that the pilot episode of the final season will see Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, and Jaime Lannister fighting together against their undead foe. Cersei will reportedly close King’s Landing from other people as she gathers up all of the wildfire bombs she could muster.

However, the Queen of Westeros has allegedly gone mad after losing her unborn child with Jaime, proving theories that she will become the Mad Queen.

The Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script also states that, after wreaking havoc in Winterfell, the Night King heads to the Pyke where Euron Greyjoy and his armada loses to his army of the undead.

At this point, it is revealed that the Night King cannot be killed—at least, not by Valyrian steel which Jon Snow initially hoped. As it turns out, Valyrian steel can only wound him, which is why the group proceeds to King’s Landing to try and talk some sense into the Mad Queen.

Meanwhile, the remaining lords forming the Great Council appoint Jon Snow as The King of Westeros while Daenerys learns that she is pregnant. The father wasn’t revealed in the leaked Game of Thrones Season 8 script but fans should already have a good guess on who her baby daddy is.

Elsewhere, Bran Stark makes use of his power as the Three-Eyed Raven to talk to the Night King and stop the war. However, the frozen leader tried to explain to the crippled boy the reason why he hates humans so much. When Bran doesn’t understand, the villain hurts him in a way that only he can before making him go crazy. Bran later sees things in the past, including the making of the original Azor Ahai.

Back in King’s Landing, Cersei refuses to open the gates, forcing Jaime and the rest of those fighting the White Walkers to find another way in. After they enter, Cersei orders the Mountain to fight them off, but Jaime gets to her and strangles her to death and fulfills the prophecy.

They later find out where she is hiding the wild fire, per the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script.

More surprising twists come in the fifth episode, starting off with a recap of the whereabouts of all the major characters in the show. Every single one of them is situated in places where they are set to perform specific tasks, all orchestrated to fight off the wights and White Walkers that flood Westeros.

Riding Viserion, the Night King kills off most of the Dothraki and freefolk who fight the undead head-on at Kings road. The leader of the undead and his ice dragon then proceed to destroy the others, one group at a time, until they clash with Dany and Drogon.

After that, an unexpected death happens: the Night King stabs Dany who later dies in Jon Snow’s arms. Of course, that happens after the Night King has finally fallen, thanks to the combined effort from Jon, Drogon, Rhaegal, and Jaime, who once again stabs a King- the right one, this time.

The Long Night is over, spring arrives, and they live happily ever after. Plus, Sansa and Tyrion become a real couple.

While the details on purportedly from the leaked Game of Thrones Season 8 script stated above seem plausible, it is best to take it all with a grain of salt until official releases have been made. After all, Winter is

