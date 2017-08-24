ESPN Host Ryen Russillo Found Naked, Drunk In Wrong House, Police Say

Ryen Russillo allegedly wandered into the wrong condo in Jackson, Wyoming, passed out in a bedroom, and now faces a criminal trespass charge.

The longtime sports personality is the host of The Russillo Show on ESPN radio, which is also simulcast on one of the ESPN television channels. He apparently is on vacation in the Wyoming/Montana area.

According to the Jackson Hole News & Guide, responding cops allegedly found Russillo, 42, drunk and naked (other than his pants wrapped around his ankles) lying in a bed in a spare bedroom at about 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the probable cause affidavit indicates. The door of the condo may have been unlocked, inasmuch as cops found no signs of forced entry and the residents were unsure if they locked the front door.

The couple who were asleep in the condo heard someone enter. They asked the stranger to leave, but he was reportedly unwilling to do so, at which point they called 911. A police official said that “[Russillo] was too intoxicated to follow through with the request” to leave the home, the News & Guide reported. “Russillo didn’t know where he was and thought maybe he was staying in the condo, police said.”

Cops described Russillo as having bloodshot eyes, slurring his speech, and lacking the ability to answer questions.

Criminal trespass (i.e., criminal entry) is a misdemeanor under Wyoming law carrying a maximum fine of $750 and/or up to six months in jail, the Sporting News noted.

Ryen Russillo was booked into the Teton County Jail.

UPDATE: ESPN host Ryen Russillo was found "intoxicated" and naked upon arrest for criminal entry https://t.co/K0G00BxcWp pic.twitter.com/gBlrCk6umc — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) August 23, 2017

The Russillo Show was formerly Russillo and Kanell before Danny Kannell was let go by ESPN during the mass layoffs in April. In its previous iteration, it was SVP and Russsillo (with Scott Van Pelt). A fill-in host will anchor the show for the rest of the week.

On Sunday, Russillo tweeted out this picturesque scene of Lava Lake, Montana.

The Bristol, Connecticut-based ESPN says it is looking into the circumstances of Ryen Russillo’s arrest, according to a spokesperson. Russillo has been an ESPN employee for about 10 years.

As this is a developing story, watch this space for updates on the arrest of ESPN’s Ryen Russillo in Wyoming.

[Featured Image by Jessica Hill/AP Images]