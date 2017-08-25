‘Dance Moms’: Chloe Lukasiak Feels A Connection With Famous YouTube Star

Chloe Lukasiak may have started her career on Dance Moms, but the talented teen has already expanded her brand and even added being a YouTube star on the list. Now, the Center Stage: On Pointe actress revealed that she made a connection with one of the famous stars on the popular platform.

The 16-year-old TV personality recently spoke with Instant.me on its podcast and she spilled a lot of things, including information on one particular YouTuber. Since Chloe Lukasiak has an active account, she was asked who are the people she keeps up with on the video-sharing platform.

Chloe Lukasiak did not hesitate and admitted that she only watches Zoella. The YouTuber that the Dance Moms Season 7B star was talking about is a 27-year-old internet royalty blogger, who has millions of YouTube followers. She mostly shares about her makeup routine, DIY (Do it yourself) projects, and a lot more.

However, the main reason why Chloe Lukasiak adores Zoella has nothing to do with her specific video content, but because they both like fall and winter. The A Cowgirl Story actress then laughed and said that she felt that they have a connection because they both love these seasons, even though they have never met before.

The Dance Moms Season 7B star then shared that she would absolutely collaborate with Zoella if given the chance. Although Chloe Lukasiak would be over the moon to make a video with her idol, she noted that she would never allow herself to be a creepy fan who will beg nonstop for a collaboration.

We spoke to @chloelukasiak about returning to #DanceMoms and learned about her love of #zoella in the latest episode of HEY GUYS!! Listen to the full thing on iTunes rn! ???? #chloelukasiak A post shared by INST????NT (@instantdotme) on Aug 24, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

Meanwhile, Chloe Lukasiak also had a connection with someone outside YouTube. Although her romance with Ricky Garcia ended back in 2016, the pair remained good friends, and it was evident when they bumped into each other at an event back in March.

Ricky Garcia took to Instagram to share a photo of him with his Forever In Your Mind bandmates and ex-girlfriend, Chloe Lukasiak, at the 2017 iHeart Radio Music Awards. The former couple stood side-by-side with their hands resting on each other’s backs. Ricky Garcia captioned the snap: “Great seeing you, been a while but I’m happy for all your success.”

Great seeing you, been a while but I'm happy for all your success ???? A post shared by Ricky Garcia (@realrickygarcia) on Mar 9, 2017 at 9:06pm PST

Chloe Lukasiak and Ricky Garcia started dating back in 2015 after meeting at the Radio Disney Music Awards. The Dance Moms season 7B star and the Forever In Your Mind singer instantly became fan favorites when they started sharing Instagram-worthy moments together.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end and the once happy couple decided to call it quits last year. Reps of Chloe Lukasiak and Ricky Garcia confirmed their breakup, stating that their “hectic work schedules” was the reason for their split.

[Featured Image by Kris Connor/Getty Images]