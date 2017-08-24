‘High School Musical 4’ Trailer: Zac Efron And Vanessa Hudgens’ Most-Awaited Reunion Not Happening

Fans were sent into a frenzy when a High School Musical 4 trailer surfaced on Facebook. Those who loved the original movie have always looked forward to the reunion of the cast, especially of real-life exes, Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens. That sort of happened in the new trailer, showing what life’s like for the Wildcats 10 years later. But apparently, it’s only a fanmade clip and everyone’s hearts were broken.

The new High School Musical 4 trailer, titled Once a Wildcat, almost made everyone believe that it’s real, considering that it was posted in a seemingly official Facebook page of the same name. Not to mention, most people thought it was the actual trailer based on how good the stitching of clips was. But as confirmed by multiple reputable sites, the trailer is fake. It was uploaded a month ago on YouTube but didn’t get millions of views until it was shared on Facebook.

With the mellowed version of “What I’ve Been Looking” playing in the background, the fan-made trailer showed the original cast in their most adult selves. Zac Efron’s Troy and Vanessa Hudgens’ Gabriella are clearly not together and there was a part where Troy was wondering what she could be up to. Ryan Evans (Lucas Grabeel) talks about marriage and kids; Sharpay (Ashley Tisdale) continues to stand out and is promoted while Chad (Corbin Bleu) applauds.

While it’s clear that a lot of fans would want such a movie to be released, an actual High School Musical 4 with the original cast on it is not in the cards and any news talking about Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens’ confirmed reunion is fake news.

Vanessa already had her say on her rumored return for High School Musical 4, implying to E! News that she will not do it. Tisdale, on the other hand, also flat-out said she won’t return for another movie. A fan can only hope that this most-awaited OG cast reunion will happen.

A fourth High School Musical movie is in the works for Disney Channel, however, as announced last year. The movie is still in its early stages. It will continue the story of the original movie but will bring in new faces to be part of the East High Wildcats, Deadline reported.

You can watch the fan-made trailer below.

What do you think of the faux trailer? Will you be watching a fourth High School Musical movie without the OG cast in it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images]