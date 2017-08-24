Beyonce Stuns In $1,565 Outfit And Rare ‘4:44’ Puma Sneakers At JAY-Z’s Tour Rehearsal

Queen Bey is at it again! The mother of three flaunted her stunning post-baby bod once more, this time while showing support to her rapper husband, JAY-Z.

On Wednesday, Beyonce took to Instagram and showed off her toned legs and trim figure in a street-savvy ensemble. The 35-year-old songstress shared a montage of snaps, which is cut to JAY-Z’s new track, “Caught Their Eyes” (feat. Frank Ocean).

The Grammy Award-winning singer strikes various poses on an oceanfront balcony. She also shared a couple of black-and-white photos of JAY-Z rehearsing for his 4:44 tour.

In the same clip, Beyonce can be seen rocking a Stella McCartney T-shirt dress worth $765. The Lemonade singer matched the look with a Virgil Abloh Off-White “See Now Buy Now” crossbody bag, which retails for approximately $800.

The curvaceous beauty accessorized with a white-on-white Plane Icon Dad Hat and a variety of jewelry. Beyonce also proudly showcased her support for JAY-Z by wearing a pair of custom 4:44 baby pink Pumas.

The limited edition sneakers were printed with the album’s tracklist on the inner sole and 4:44 album barcode embossed on the side. Apparently, only 44 pairs of the custom-made Puma sneakers were created, with Beyonce’s pair being the first (1:44).

Puma’s 4:44 rare sneakers were created to commemorate JAY-Z’s thirteenth and latest album. It remains unclear whether the shoes will make its way to the mainstream.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

JAY-Z’s 4:44 album has been making headlines recently, especially after his controversial hour-long interview with Rap Radar. In the podcast hosted by Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller, Beyonce’s husband opened up about various issues in his personal and professional life.

The 47-year-old rap mogul did not hold back in addressing issues that he has been mum about in the past. During the interview, JAY-Z discussed his infamous feud with longtime pal Kanye West.

The “99 Problems” hitmaker admitted that his friendship with Kanye is currently on the rocks after the “Famous” rapper dissed Beyonce during one of his onstage rants. JAY-Z reiterated that he was hurt after the rapper targeted his family.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

JAY-Z also broke his silence about his controversial and violent clash with Beyonce’s sister, Solange, at the 2014 Met Gala party. Although he did not give any specific details as to what sparked the physical altercation, the rapper pointed out that it was the only time they had a disagreement and haven’t fought since.

The award-winning artist also said that he’s always had a good relationship with Solange and that she is more like a sister to him.

“We’ve had one disagreement. Before and after, we’ve been cool. That’s my sister. Not my sister-in-law, no, my sister. Period.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 6, 2016 at 6:50pm PST

So far, Beyonce and JAY-Z are both enjoying time as new parents to twins. The Carters are also in the process of moving into a $90 million Bel-Air mansion, which the couple reportedly purchased recently.

[Featured Image by Frank Micelotta/AP Images]