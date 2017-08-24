Ami Brown Of ‘ABP’ Opens Up About Cancer, Says It Could Be Her Final Days

The fans of Alaskan Bush People have been watching Ami Brown and her big cancer battle this entire season. People shared that Ami Brown is now speaking out about her cancer and admitting that she could be in her final days. She is having a hard time, but she is pushing through.

Ami was a small woman when this all started at 128 lbs. and she is now down to 89.4 lbs. Ami is living in Southern California so that she can get treatment and is also sharing that she hurts all over. Ami has been going through intense chemo and radiation therapy for lung cancer. There have been various rumors about what stage she is in and the family hasn’t confirmed whether they are true or not.

Billy Brown is even admitting that they haven’t given Ami a very good chance of surviving, but that isn’t stopping her from continuing to fight through and try everything she can. Ami said, “I realized early into this that it’s very easy to want to give up and just die. And on the pessimist side, it could be my last days. But I have the will to fight.” Ami isn’t going to give up easily and her entire family has been by her side supporting her. The family has always been close.

Ami Brown went on to explain that last fall she was feeling awful, was even bedridden some days and then found out what was going on with her. Ami also realizes that worrying about it just makes it worse and she is doing all that she can to live a happy life for now. Ami Brown admits to getting a ton of support from fans and says she has even met a few friends at the hospital that she text with from time to time. Ami went on to talk about how much the fan support means to her during this rough time.

“People will stop us at red lights on our way in and tell us their whole church is praying for us. I want people to see what a big giant family we feel a part of. The world needs more of that. I hear that there are a lot of people out in the world that have been sending me well wishes and we wanted to do this [interview] and let people see what we’re going through because there are a lot of people that are going to be told one day that they have cancer. And that’s scary. I was nervous as a cat the first time I went in for radiation. I hope if people watch the show and see what I’m going through and it will take away a lot of their fear.”

Are you shocked to hear that Ami Brown is having such a hard time? Do you hope that Alaskan Bush People comes back for another season? Sound off in the comments section below. Tonight was the big Alaskan Bush People season finale and it was two hours long. There are a lot of various reports coming out about if the show will be back again next season or not.

