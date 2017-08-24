‘Limitless’ Season 2: Online Petition For Sequel Unsuccessful, CBS Show Still Not Happening

The fate of Limitless Season 2 is as clear as day. While it has been confirmed multiple times that the sequel of the CBS show is definitely not happening, fans are still having a hard time letting it go.

Supporters are still clearly not giving up on the possibility of a Limitless Season 2 even though the show’s creator has already announced numerous times that the CBS show is officially canceled. Fans did everything that they could think of to save the show, but it seems that this is probably the end of the line for the comedy-drama television series.

If holding on to something will result in a renewal, Limitless Season 2 would have been streaming months ago. Unfortunately, that’s not how things work in the business.

There are a lot of factors to be considered for a show to be renewed. The rating should be high enough for it to continue, there should be a willing outlet for it to be streamed to their service, and the show should have a large fanbase to keep the hype.

Sadly, it seems that Limitless only got one out of the three mentioned. An online petition for Limitless Season 2 was created and the number of supporters instantly grew right after it was launched.

With a 60,000 goal, the Limitless Season 2 online petition had over 59,000 supporters before the creator officially closed it down.

Despite the impressive result, it seems that the petition is just going nowhere since the showrunner has already confirmed that Limitless has already reached its limit in Season 1.

I'm truly sad to report that #Limitless will not continue on any platform. Thanks so much to everyone who watched. — Craig Sweeny (@CraigSweeny) May 25, 2016

However, loyal fans still show optimism regarding the highly wanted sequel. Supporters were hopeful that CBS, Amazon, and Netflix will look into the petition and will finally realize that fans would really want to have another installment.

It’s no surprise that fans are still hoping for Limitless Season 2 since many believe that the CBS show still has a lot to offer. Not only that, but Limitless also just went off the air without giving a finality to the story, leaving fans with more questions than answers.

These questions were initially believed to be answered in Limitless Season 2, but unfortunately, they will remain unanswered as there is no chance for a sequel for now.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]