‘Dragon Ball Super’ Writer Hints Vegeta Will Also Use Super Saiyan God Transformation Again

In Dragon Ball Super Episode 104, Goku surprised everyone when he transformed into the Super Saiyan God form in order to help Hit in his battle during the Tournament of Power. This is the first time that Goku has used the Super Saiyan God form since his battle with Beerus. According to Dragon Ball Super writer Toshio, Goku might not be the only warrior to use the Suoer Saiyan God form on the show.

Who else can use Super Saiyan God in Dragon Ball Super?

According to Comicbook, a fan asked Toshio on Twitter if Vegeta can also use the Super Saiyan God form and the Dragon Ball Super writer acknowledged that he can use it and he would like to see them use this in the series.

One thing to keep in mind is that in the Dragon Ball manga series, both Goku and Vegeta have been able to switch back and forth between the Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan Blue forms any time they need to. However, on Dragon Ball Super, this was not possible until this past episode when Goku did it.

Now, Goku is able to switch between the two forms when he needs to which makes him more powerful than ever in the Tournament of Power. The important thing to remember is that the Super Saiyan God form is not as powerful as the Super Saiyan Blue, but it uses less energy and it is also faster.

Vegeta and Goku

One of the reasons that fans of Dragon Ball Super had not seen the Super Saiyan God transformation is because the consensus was that both Goku and Vegeta had surpassed the form and were now able to use the Super Saiyan Blue, which was much more powerful when fighting.

However, as shown in the Dragon Ball manga, there is a new use for the two forms together that has yet to be really explored on the Dragon Ball Super series. While Super Saiyan Blue is more powerful and Super Saiyan God uses less energy and is faster, when the two warriors combine the two into one form, they can become the “ultimate warrior.”

It is also important to keep in mind that the biggest thing to keep in mind during the Tournament of Power is that conserving energy is almost more important than an all-out attack. With both Goku and Vegeta able to use the Super Saiyan God transformation in the manga and a Dragon Ball Super writer saying he wants to see it in the series, expect Vegeta to finally use it again in the future as well.

