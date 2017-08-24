‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady’s Devious And Dirty Deed To Help Nicole, But Will She Hate Him For It?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for next week reveal that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will go through a devious and dirty plan. His ultimate goal is to protect Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). However, someone else will get hurt in the process. If his dirty deed is successful and Nicole finds out the truth, it could mean the end of Brady and Nicole’s relationship. It might also result in the murderous mother hating Brady forever.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, expect Brady Black to do something horrible on Nicole’s behalf. Even though the specific details were not released, fans have good theories about the situation. One is that Brady will go ahead with his original plan. That is to turn in Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) for Deimos Kiriakis’ (formerly Vincent Irizarry) murder.

This theory makes sense considering other Days Of Our Lives spoilers about Brady and Nicole that have been released. One is that Brady’s jealousy will intensify when he uncovers new information about “Ericole.” Another reveals that Nicole hears some alarming news at her custody hearing. However, it appears that she does get baby Holly back. It was teased that she finally scores a major victory.

In order to kill two birds with one stone, Brady will make sure Nicole and Holly reunite, while also getting rid of his competition. However, once Nicole finds out about his plan, she could end up hating him forever. In the soap opera world, secrets are always uncovered. Brady won’t be able to keep this under wraps for very long. It would also lead to Brady and Nicole breaking up, which is inevitable. Nicole and Holly will leave Salem soon and it is already known that Brady won’t be going with them.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for next week also tease that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will find herself in a dangerous situation. Sneak peek photos show her crossing police tape at Club TBD. Also, expect to see Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) pushing an extremely happy Abigail (Marci Miller) in her wheelchair. As for Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols), he will forgive Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams). In order to try to make amends, Tripp will donate all of his money to University Hospital. However, will it be enough for Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) to give him a second chance?

What do you think is going to happen with Eric, Nicole, and Brady on Days Of Our Lives?

