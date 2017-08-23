Netflix News: Everything Coming In September 2017 [Video]

Netflix is hosting a whole list of party favors to stream in September 2017. With all of the great new releases and some old fan favorites coming this year, fans should be really excited about what Netflix has in store for them. Also, for those who have been depressed about the news that Disney will be leaving the streaming network and opting for their own online viewing option, that is not for quite a while and there are some new releases in store for you to be excited about.
The first thing that most Disney fans want to know is whether one of their favorite films from 2017 is coming to Netflix – and the answer is yes! Disney’s Beauty and the Beast will be making its big debut on September 19 and it is likely to be a grand celebration. September 2017 will also feature the release of other Disney favorites like Hercules, Mulan, and Pocahontas.
But to be fair, September 2017 on Netflix is not all about the family films. There are also a whole host of horror and actions films, which includes the entire Jaws franchise, Little Evil, and other features for adults like Pulp Fiction, Dead Poets Society, Gone Baby Gone, and Gangs of New York. That also includes Season 7 of The Walking Dead.
Here’s what the A on Daryl’s Sanctuary sweats stood for: https://t.co/ygfdt0vpmG #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/kAbDB9aRwX
— The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) August 18, 2017
Fans should check out the entire Netflix list and their corresponding dates for September 2017 below, as reported by USA Today.
September 1
Amores Perros
City of God
Dead Poets Society
Deep Blue Sea Disney’s Hercules Disney’s Mulan
FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 – Netflix Original
Fracture
Gangs of New York
Gone Baby Gone
High Risk
Hoodwinked
Hotel for Dogs
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 – Netflix Original
Little Evil – Netflix Original
Maniac: Season 1
Narcos: Season 3 – Netflix Original
Outside Man: Volume 2
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Resurface – Netflix Original
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
She’s Gotta Have It
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography
The Last Shaman
The Lost Brother
The Rugrats Movie
The Secret Garden
The Squid and the Whale
West Coast Customs: Season 5
Who the F**K is that Guy
September 2
Vincent N Roxxy
September 4
Graduation
September 5
Carrie Pilby
Facing Darkness
Like Crazy
Marc Maron: Too Real – Netflix Original
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
September 6
A Good American
Hard Tide
September 7
The Blacklist: Season 4
September 8
#realityhigh – Netflix Original
Apaches: Season 1
BoJack Horseman: Season 4 – Netflix Original
Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi – Netflix Original
Fire Chasers: Season 1
Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 – Netflix Original
Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más – Netflix Original
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 – Netflix Original
The Confession Tapes: Season 1 – Netflix Original
The Walking Dead: Season 7
September 9
Portlandia: Season 7
September 11
The Forgotten
September 12
Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster – Netflix Original
September 13
Offspring: Season 7
Ghost of the Mountains
September 14
Disney’s Pocahontas
September 15
American Vandal: Season 1 – Netflix Original
First They Killed My Father – Netflix Original
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
George Harrison: Living in the Material World
Larceny
Project Mc²: Part 5 – Netflix Original
Rumble
Strong Island – Netflix Original
VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 – Netflix Original
September 18
Call the Midwife: Series 6
The Journey Is the Destination
September 19
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
“Beauty and the Beast” Is Coming to Netflix Next Month, I can’t waithttps://t.co/3Fhgznf3OQ pic.twitter.com/akSKvXutqy
— Phoenix Nataro (@PhoenixLovesJO) August 23, 2017
Jerry Before Seinfeld – Netflix Original
Love, Sweat and Tears
September 20
Carol
September 21
Gotham: Season 3
September 22
Fuller House: New Episodes – Netflix Original
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 – Netflix Original
The Samaritan
September 23
Alien Arrival
September 25
Dark Matter: Season 3
September 26
Bachelorette
Night School
Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 – Netflix Original
September 27
Absolutely Anything
September 29
Big Mouth: Season 1 – Netflix Original
Club de Cuervos: Season 3 – Netflix Original
Gerald’s Game – Netflix Original
Real Rob: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 – Netflix Original
Our Souls at Night – Netflix Original
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 – Netflix Original
September 30
Murder Maps: Season 3
