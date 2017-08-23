Netflix News: Everything Coming In September 2017 [Video]

Netflix is hosting a whole list of party favors to stream in September 2017. With all of the great new releases and some old fan favorites coming this year, fans should be really excited about what Netflix has in store for them. Also, for those who have been depressed about the news that Disney will be leaving the streaming network and opting for their own online viewing option, that is not for quite a while and there are some new releases in store for you to be excited about.

The first thing that most Disney fans want to know is whether one of their favorite films from 2017 is coming to Netflix – and the answer is yes! Disney’s Beauty and the Beast will be making its big debut on September 19 and it is likely to be a grand celebration. September 2017 will also feature the release of other Disney favorites like Hercules, Mulan, and Pocahontas.

But to be fair, September 2017 on Netflix is not all about the family films. There are also a whole host of horror and actions films, which includes the entire Jaws franchise, Little Evil, and other features for adults like Pulp Fiction, Dead Poets Society, Gone Baby Gone, and Gangs of New York. That also includes Season 7 of The Walking Dead.

Fans should check out the entire Netflix list and their corresponding dates for September 2017 below, as reported by USA Today.

September 1

Amores Perros

City of God

Dead Poets Society

Deep Blue Sea Disney’s Hercules Disney’s Mulan

FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 – Netflix Original

Fracture

Gangs of New York

Gone Baby Gone

High Risk

Hoodwinked

Hotel for Dogs

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 – Netflix Original

Little Evil – Netflix Original

Maniac: Season 1

Narcos: Season 3 – Netflix Original

Outside Man: Volume 2

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Resurface – Netflix Original

Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach

She’s Gotta Have It

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography

The Last Shaman

The Lost Brother

The Rugrats Movie

The Secret Garden

The Squid and the Whale

West Coast Customs: Season 5

Who the F**K is that Guy

September 2

Vincent N Roxxy

September 4

Graduation

September 5

Carrie Pilby

Facing Darkness

Like Crazy

Marc Maron: Too Real – Netflix Original

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

September 6

A Good American

Hard Tide

September 7

The Blacklist: Season 4

September 8

#realityhigh – Netflix Original

Apaches: Season 1

BoJack Horseman: Season 4 – Netflix Original

Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi – Netflix Original

Fire Chasers: Season 1

Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 – Netflix Original

Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más – Netflix Original

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 – Netflix Original

The Confession Tapes: Season 1 – Netflix Original

The Walking Dead: Season 7

September 9

Portlandia: Season 7

September 11

The Forgotten

September 12

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster – Netflix Original

September 13

Offspring: Season 7

Ghost of the Mountains

September 14

Disney’s Pocahontas

September 15

American Vandal: Season 1 – Netflix Original

First They Killed My Father – Netflix Original

Foo Fighters: Back and Forth

George Harrison: Living in the Material World

Larceny

Project Mc²: Part 5 – Netflix Original

Rumble

Strong Island – Netflix Original

VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 – Netflix Original

September 18

Call the Midwife: Series 6

The Journey Is the Destination

September 19

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

“Beauty and the Beast” Is Coming to Netflix Next Month, I can’t waithttps://t.co/3Fhgznf3OQ pic.twitter.com/akSKvXutqy — Phoenix Nataro (@PhoenixLovesJO) August 23, 2017

Jerry Before Seinfeld – Netflix Original

Love, Sweat and Tears

September 20

Carol

September 21

Gotham: Season 3

September 22

Fuller House: New Episodes – Netflix Original

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 – Netflix Original

The Samaritan

September 23

Alien Arrival

September 25

Dark Matter: Season 3

September 26

Bachelorette

Night School

Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 – Netflix Original

September 27

Absolutely Anything

September 29

Big Mouth: Season 1 – Netflix Original

Club de Cuervos: Season 3 – Netflix Original

Gerald’s Game – Netflix Original

Real Rob: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 – Netflix Original

Our Souls at Night – Netflix Original

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 – Netflix Original

September 30

Murder Maps: Season 3

