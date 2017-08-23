Khloe Kardashian Poses On Instagram Looking Totally Unrecognizable, Fans Ask What Happened To Her Face

Khloe Kardashian has been busy promoting her line of jeans, Good American, but evidently, she thought she could pose online with a completely new face and no one would notice. The reality TV star, who has been in the tabloids for the past several months due to her relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson, allegedly had a lot of work done without telling a soul, and simply debuted her new face with a business as usual attitude.

The 33-year-old, who makes a lot of her money via her appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, started a line of jeans not too long ago titled Good American. In her new Instagram photo, the star is sitting on her counter with her feet hanging off, her caption stating that she is “in her Good Goods aka Good American.” While some people commented on her jeans, most comments gravitated toward her totally new face.

“WTF your face?” one commenter replied after seeing the star looking totally different.

Khloe Kardashian has yet to acknowledge that she looks like a totally different person in the photo, but this isn’t unusual for the Kardashian family. Most of them have had work done and have kept mum about it for weeks or months.

???? When Hrush catches you off guard ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 22, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

In my Good Goods aka Good American A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 22, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

It is hard to say what exactly the 33-year-old reality TV star has had done to her face, but it is very obvious she looks quite different. She has admitted to having had fillers in the past, but didn’t find them flattering on her. Khloe Kardashian confessed she tried to have them dissolved at least three times, but was embarrassed at the way they appeared.

Her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, has been the source of many plastic surgery rumors. The young star has admitted that she’s had her lips done, which cosmetic surgeons credit to the surge in young women wanting their lips done as well. There have also been rumors that Jenner has had a nose job and a boob job, neither of which the star has confirmed or denied. Khloe’s other younger sister, Kendall Jenner, has also been suspected of having butt implants, as has her mother, Kris.

Very casual ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 22, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]