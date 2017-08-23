Chris Hemsworth Backs Marriage Equality In Australia Via An Instagram Post

Not only is Chris Hemsworth one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, but he is also someone who is more than willing to use his star power in order to encourage others to do things, such as voting yes for marriage equality. In an Instagram post from the actor on August 23, he encouraged his fellow Australians to vote yes in order to offer all citizens the legal right to marry the person that they love.

In the image Chris Hemsworth posted to his Instagram account, it lets Australians know that they still have 24 hours to make sure that they have checked and potentially updated their “electoral details” in order to issue a vote of yes for marriage equality. The image also includes the website address where this can be done. Then in the actual written post from Chris Hemsworth, the actor addresses the “open minded, free speaking, laid back, life loving aussies” who follow him on social media.

As part of his message to his Australian followers, Hemsworth pointed out that marriage is all about commitment and love. The actor reminded everyone that Australia is a country based on the idea of equal citizenship, which he feels means that marriage should be open to every single citizen, no matter who they love. Chris Hemsworth then concluded his message by asking his fellow countrymen to “vote now” to ensure that all citizens are given the right to marry.

Dear open minded, free speaking, laid back, life loving aussies. Marriage is about love and commitment and, in a country based on equal citizenship, it should be available to everyone! Vote now for marriage equality ✌️#equality A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:59am PDT

As the Daily Mail reported, the image shared by the actor is a reminder about the “postal plebiscite on same sex marriage laws,” which is being held next month. Chris Hemsworth is just the latest actor to throw their support behind a marriage equality campaign. Margot Robbie, who is also from Australia, posted her own Instagram message on August 23, reminding her followers about this being the last day they can update or change their information in order to vote yes for equality.

LOVE IS LOVE ???????????? any Aussie's living overseas like me, register to vote here: http://www.aec.gov.au/enrol/ before August 24th #marriageequality #australia ????️‍???????????? A post shared by @margotrobbie on Aug 15, 2017 at 2:09am PDT

Margot Robbie and Chris Hemsworth join a relatively long list of celebrities from Australia who are endorsing marriage equality using social media as their platform. Other celebrities who have also thrown their support for same-sex marriage in the country include Miranda Tapsell, Matty “J” Johnson, Beau Ryan, Guy Sebastian, and Lisa Oldfield.

