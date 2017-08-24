‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Faith Stuns Nick, Jack Suspects Billy Will Use Dina Against Jabot?

Young and the Restless spoilers hint it’s going to be hot in Genoa City as families deal with internal conflict. Faith is back from summer camp but Nick will discover Victor is using her daughter against him. Meanwhile, the all-out war between Jack and Billy is bound to become more exciting.

Victor Makes His Move

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Nick will be suspicious when Faith explains she wants to spend more time with Victor. She will justify her decision by convincing her father that Victor needs her company at this moment since Nikki moved out and her grandfather is all by himself.

This will lead Nick to wonder how Faith knew Nikki left the ranch. Young and the Restless spoilers hint Faith might confess Victor paid her a visit. This will leave Nick angrier than ever – he knows using Faith against him is another one of his father’s devious strategies. Knowing Nick, he will rage at this father but he needs to tread carefully or else Faith will hate him too. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Nick will try to keep the peace but Victor will make it hard for him to do so. It seems like Victor wants to turn Faith into his little soldier to make Nick’s life miserable.

Today on #YR, Victor & Nikki argue about their family and Sharon follows a lead on crystal. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/XK8w7Xfoea pic.twitter.com/lAMiJt7Zd5 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 24, 2017

Dirty Tricks

Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday reveal Jack is also thinking about the right tactic to bring down his enemies. Prior Y&R spoilers hinted it’s going to be an all-out war between Jack and Billy. The battle will be so heated that Jack will use Dina to further his plan. Spoilers reveal Jack will suggest his mother is an asset to the company.

Today on #YR, Cane offers up dirt on Brash & Sassy and Jack schemes against Billy. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/2Ju2YldRFj pic.twitter.com/w9oXewzYwz — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 17, 2017

The Young and the Restless preview showed Billy stealing a password. He is also planning to use Dina against Jack and the company. With the latest spoilers, it seems like Jack will also use his mother to play a mean trick on Billy. Billy thinks he will have the upper hand this week after he sneaks around with an obviously bad intention but Jack might beat him with a dirty trick. Phyllis would definitely want to know what Billy plans on doing which involves Dina. Needless to say, it’s going to be a exciting week, and Young and the Restless spoilers hint storylines for next week are even hotter.

TODAY: Victoria confronts Hilary and Neil and Devon clash over business. #YR pic.twitter.com/vOmnICq7sf — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 22, 2017

