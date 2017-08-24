Powerball Winning Numbers For August 23: Here Is The Winning Combination For The $700M Drawing

The Powerball winning numbers have been drawn, and it’s likely someone is now holding a ticket worth nearly three quarters of a billion dollars.

The jackpot for the August 23 drawing climbed steadily throughout the week, starting at $650 million and soaring to $700 million by Wednesday. By the time the Powerball winning numbers were picked on Wednesday night, the jackpot is likely even higher given the rush of ticket sales.

The Powerball winning numbers for August 23 are 6 7 16 23 26 and Powerball number 4.

While all of those buying tickets for the Powerball drawing have their eyes on the jackpot, there will be a number of other chances to win. As the Powerball site noted, there are prizes for matching even just one ball.

The full list of prizes can be found below.

Match five numbers plus the Powerball: Grand prize of $535 million (odds are 1-292,201,338)

Match five numbers: $1 million (odds are 1-11,688,053.52)

Match four numbers plus Powerball: $50,000 (odds are 1-913,129.18)

Match four numbers: $100 (odds are 1-36,525.17)

Match three numbers plus Powerball: $100 (odds are 1-14,494.11)

Match three numbers: $7 (odds are 1-579.76)

Match two numbers plus Powerball: $7 (odds are 1-701.33)

Match one number plus Powerball: $4 (odds are 1-91.98)

Match Powerball: $4 (odds are 1-38.32

The odds were not always so long. As ABC News noted, Powerball added new numbers to the mix a few years ago that made it more difficult to hit the jackpot, but also ensured there were bigger and bigger jackpots.

That was at play last year, when the Powerball jackpot reached a record $1.5 billion in January.

Powerball officials have added more numbers to mix, reducing odds of winning $700M to 1 in 292M from 1 in 175M. https://t.co/Pwr5hHDbON pic.twitter.com/R4PsYBfqEb — ABC News (@ABC) August 23, 2017

The new higher odds have also brought more attention to the lottery. In the days leading up to the August 23 drawing, there were a number of stories about the jackpot and the long lines at stores as people stocked up on tickets.

Experts believe that there will likely be a Powerball winner after Wednesday’s drawing, with ticket sales so high that most combinations have been selected.

If there are no winners for the $700 million Powerball jackpot tonight, the jackpot will jump to $1 billion. https://t.co/uNgHODwAVk pic.twitter.com/6zZuhCv8Ol — ABC News (@ABC) August 23, 2017

If no one matches all the winning Powerball numbers after the August 23 drawing, the next drawing will be on Saturday, with the jackpot climbing well over $1 billion.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]