Who Got Voted Off ‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017 Tonight? Week 2 Results

Another five acts were sent home tonight on America’s Got Talent 2017, as it was time for Tyra Banks to reveal the AGT results. Seven acts moved on to the semifinals on America’s Got Talent Season 12 tonight. So, who got voted off America’s Got Talent 2017 tonight? Find out those Week 2 quarterfinal results below in our America’s Got Talent 2017 spoilers.

Besides those AGT results tonight, we will also see a special performance from Circus 1903. This is an act that transports us to the golden ages of the circus. This is a new act for the show and should be fun to watch.

We were live and things kicked off with a look back at the performances from last night. We get some behind-the-scene looks at things, which included the technical difficulties and Mel B throwing water at Simon Cowell.

After a thorough look at the performances, the 12 acts are on the stage and it is time to find out which three acts will be competing for the Dunkin’ Save. The sixth, seventh and eighth place acts are Eric Jones, Evie Clair and The Masqueraders. America gets to vote one more time on these acts and one will be saved and head to the semifinals. The judges on AGT 2017 get to vote to save one of the two remaining acts and the other act heads home.

It was then time to get serious, as Tyra Banks delivered the first results of the night on America’s Got Talent 2017. The results were:

Safe – Light Balance

Light Balance Eliminated – Brobots & Mandroidz

We are moving on to the next set of results. The next act moving on to the semifinals on AGT Season 12 is:

Safe – Mandy Harvey

Mandy Harvey Eliminated – The Pompeyo Family

We see Tyra chat with the Dunkin’Save artists backstage before heading to the performance of the night. Circus 1903 is turning the America’s Got Talent 2017 stage into a circus tonight. There was a lot of action on that stage, which was cool to see.

The final four acts take the stage and wait for their results on America’s Got Talent 2017. The results are:

Safe – Johnny Manuel

Johnny Manuel Eliminated – Demian Aditya

There are three acts left and two spots open before the Dunkin’ Save is used. The fate of those three acts is as follows:

Safe – Celine Tame and Merrick Hanna

Celine Tame and Merrick Hanna Eliminated – Mirror Image

The Dunkin’ Save vote is now closed and the act that America put through to the semifinals is Evie Clair. They were showing the voting numbers during the show and she was way ahead, so not shocked by this one.

RT because @evieclair got the #DunkinSave and is heading to the Semifinals thanks to YOU! #AGTResults pic.twitter.com/9D22M9aZG2 — America's Got Talent (@AGT) August 24, 2017

The final two acts are on the stage and the AGT judges 2017 get to vote to save one of them, either Eric Jones of The Masqueraders. The judges split their votes again among the two acts, so another tie. That means it goes back to America’s votes from last night and the act moving on to the semifinals is Eric Jones, so The Masqueraders are eliminated.

What do you think of the results on America’s Got Talent 2017 tonight?

