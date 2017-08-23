Baron Corbin Involved In Major Backstage Altercation With Cena Last Week

Last week on SmackDown Live, Baron Corbin unsuccessfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase a few days before WWE SummerSlam. The WWE Universe was shocked to see him cash in the contract with only a few days left before the biggest party of the summer, but it was revealed that Baron Corbin has some heat with a lot of people backstage, which also includes the 16-time WWE World Champion.

It’s being reported that Corbin’s backstage attitude got under John Cena’s skin enough that he chewed him out in front of a lot of people during last week’s edition of SmackDown Live. None of what Cena had to say has been quoted directly by anyone who saw the altercation, but his comments were about Corbin’s attitude and perception of himself. As if that wasn’t enough, Cena took their issues into the ring on Sunday as well.

Apparently, Cena also can be seen clearly chewing out Corbin during their match at WWE SummerSlam. It seems like the veteran was just hitting home to Baron that he needs to learn some humility, especially after losing the Money in the Bank briefcase. It’s understandable if Corbin was upset that WWE officials booked him to lose the contract, but having an attitude to make John Cena reprimand you isn’t good for his future.

It seems that whatever plans WWE officials had for Baron Corbin are now kaput. There is some speculation going around that The Lone Wolf will be entering into the United States Title hunt after the rivalry between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens concluded during last night’s edition of SmackDown Live. Bobby Roode made his debut for “the blue brand” as well and he’s expected to replace Baron Corbin in the main event picture.

For the foreseeable future, it seems that Baron Corbin’s attitude has taken away a major push from him on SmackDown Live. Corbin getting chewed out by John Cena is also not a great career move, but he is still a highly valued talent by a lot of people backstage. It seems that there are some lessons for The Lone Wolf to learn before he can lead the pack himself. For now, he has to keep his head down and keep getting better.

