Kelly Ripa Shares Rare Photo Of Her Children As She Takes Time Off From ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’

Kelly Ripa’s three children are all grown up and they’ve certainly blossomed into stunning young adults. Over the past few weeks, the talk show personality took time off from her show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, to enjoy a vacation with her husband, Mark Consuelos, and her kids.

According to Buzzfeed, Kelly’s kids are younger than they look. Her oldest, Michael, is 20-years-old and will be a sophomore in college this year. According to the NYU website, Michael attends school there and is also a part of their track and field team.

Lola, Kelly’s only daughter, is 16-years-old and will start her junior year of high school this fall. Joaquin is the youngest of the three and is 14-years-old. In June, Ripa shared a family photo at his middle school graduation, which means the teen will be starting his freshman year of high school this fall.

From the looks of her Instagram account, Kelly and her family enjoyed a trip to Vancouver prior to heading to Mexico, where her husband Mark hash tagged a photo #casadeconsuelos. And fans did not shy away from letting Kelly know how good looking her family of five is.

“They’re all grown up and gorgeous,” one fan commented on the Live host’s post.

Mexican Unicorn Alert: A Lola Consuelos approved photo. Including three smiling children and a semi relaxed husband courtesy of Jose Cuervo. (Husband’s)???????????? #imanta A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Aug 20, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

“This is THE most aesthetically beautiful family on the planet,” another fan chimed in.

Overall, the post gained 112,670 likes along with over 2,200 comments. In fact, actress and dancer Jenna Dewan Tatum even took time to write a message on the post, calling Kelly’s family “beautiful.”

Earlier in the week, Ripa shared a post of her shirtless husband Mark relaxing poolside in just red swim shorts, a watch, and sunglasses. Her caption on the photo was simple.

“Hecho en Mexico.”

This of course, means “Made in Mexico.”

Hecho en Mexico???????? A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Aug 16, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

Kelly’s family trip comes amid an alleged ongoing feud between her and new co-host, Ryan Seacrest. Last week, the Inquisitr reported that Ripa and Seacrest have been at war since Ryan started the gig back in May. Allegedly, the American Idol host was not Kelly’s first choice as a replacement for Michael Strahan, and things have been spiraling down since then.

To make matters worse, Live with Kelly and Ryan has seen their ratings drop over the past few months after Kelly’s fans have allegedly had a hard time connecting with Seacrest.

Do you think a vacation and break from the show is just what Kelly needed? Sound off in the comments!

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays on ABC.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]