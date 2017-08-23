‘Back Up Creep’ Danced In Hillary’s Head As Trump Made Her ‘Skin Crawl’ — So That’s ‘What Happened’?

As with any new book, the promoting period is a big deal and Hillary Clinton is doing her fair share of pumping up her new book titled, What Happened, which has a release date of September 12. Most people could answer that question by now, as the 2016 presidential campaign has been analyzed to the max. But, according to Hillary, the title What Happened is not a question, rather than a statement about how she lost the election.

CNN’s Morning Joe aired a clip of Hillary reading excerpts from her new book this morning and while there wasn’t just one statement summing up What Happened, Hillary sure offered up a lot of commentary as to what happened as far as she was concerned. A couple of lines that Hillary read for the viewers of the CNN show this morning immediately became viral headline material.

She talked about the debate at Washington University when they faced off in St. Louis on the campaign trail. She offered up how she was feeling when Trump was standing behind her on the stage at this debate. Hillary read as follows.

“It was incredibly uncomfortable. He was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled. It was one of those moments where you wish you could hit pause and ask everyone watching, well, what would you do?”

Clinton's new book sounds like an even worse retelling of Beauty and the Beast than that one with Emma Watson. https://t.co/IkqgBXYQpW — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) August 23, 2017

Hillary answered her own question about what to do. She let everyone know what she wanted to do, but she seemed to convey with pride that she didn’t act on her instincts.

She read on, “Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren’t repeatedly invading your space? Or do you turn, look him in the eye and say loudly and clearly, ‘Back up you creep, get away from me?'”

Hillary said that she kept her cool, and she could do this from the vast experience she’s had through her life “dealing with men trying to throw me off.” It is not known if any of the other men who attempted to “throw off” Hillary are mentioned in the book, but she did have a lot to say about Trump.

Hillary Clinton’s book release has Dems worried, irritated via the @FoxNews App https://t.co/Znc47SlbyW — Mare Lombardo (@bluewave088) August 23, 2017

So far, Hillary has documented many parts of her life via a book. She wrote in her book, Hard Choices, about her time spent as Secretary of State. That book came out in 2014. She released a memoir, Living History, back in 2003. What Happened appears to be keeping with her tendency to give these books two-word names.

The titles of her books consist of two words, which some might say present as rather streamlined. This time around she’s offered up some zingers about Trump, which is evident in the CNN on-air reading. What she has to say in the rest of the book about What Happened is still a mystery today.

Saying that Trump “made her skin crawl” and thinking she should have confronted him with the words “Back up you creep,” might be enough to entice the masses to go out and read the rest of What Happened to Hillary Clinton, or not.

[Featured Image by Rick T. Wilking/AP Images]