Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Reportedly Hasn’t Met Her Kids, But Why?

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima may be traveling the world together after months of dating, but according to a new report, she isn’t ready to introduce him to her three kids.

Although the pair appears to be quite serious about one another, the 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star isn’t completely convinced that their romance is the real deal and wants to wait before she introduces the 24-year-old boxer turned model to 7-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign.

“Kourtney is having a ball with Younes, he’s exactly what she needed after the hell she went through with Scott [Disick, 34] — he’s like a breath of fresh air,” a source close to Kourtney Kardashian revealed to Hollywood Life on August 23.

As fans will recall, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick called it quits in 2015 after he was caught with another woman in Europe, and ever since, Disick’s behavior has been extremely questionable at times. Meanwhile, Kardashian has been linked to a few men, including Justin Bieber, who she reportedly dated on and off from late 2015 until mid-2016.

Months after her reported split from Justin Bieber, which is believed to have happened around the time he starting spending time with Sofia Richie, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted with Younes Bendjima. Now, months later, the Hollywood Life source claims they are keeping their romance casual and focusing on having fun.

The insider went on to reveal that because Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t want a serious relationship quite yet, she hasn’t introduced her boyfriend to her kids. That said, she’s prepared to do so if and when things become more intense between her and her much younger boyfriend.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima publicly confirmed their relationship with one another earlier this year during a vacation in France. Since then, they have continued to spend time in Cannes and also visited Egypt.

Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are believed to be currently in production on the 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

