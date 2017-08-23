Luann de Lesseps Is Back In New York: Ready To Face Thomas D'Agostino And Missy?

Luann de Lesseps surprised many people when she decided to file for divorce from Thomas D’Agostino a few weeks ago. She did this just three weeks after they had wrapped The Real Housewives of New York, so she didn’t have to address the failed marriage on television. Luann filed for divorce just seven months after getting married. While she was determined to make it work, it sounds like she had a rough time changing Thomas’ ways. He was known as a bachelor before they got married, and while Luann really wanted a one-woman relationship for him, he just couldn’t stop cheating. After filing for divorce, de Lesseps rushed to the airport to spend a few days in Switzerland.

According to a new tweet, Luann de Lesseps is now back in New York, and it sounds like she’s returning with a smile on her face. One can imagine she needed some time to herself to deal with her emotions after learning that her marriage was over. While de Lesseps was hiking around the mountains, Thomas was spending time with the other woman, who may have played a role in ruining her relationship. Luann seems to have no plans to meet up with D’Agostino now that she’s back in New York.

Luann de Lesseps shared a picture from her home in Sag Harbor this afternoon, promoting some products that she recently got. Perhaps she’s dealing with some retail therapy these days, as she’s repairing her broken heart. One can imagine that Luann was devastated to learn that D’Agostino had been spotted with Missy in New York City. The two were having dinner at a restaurant in New York, and he was shocking her something on her phone. Perhaps he was trying to prove to her that he was indeed legally separated and soon a divorced man. She has expressed an interest in dating him, but she may want to wait until he’s divorced.

It's about Tom…… and he's on a date with Missy #RHONY ???? pic.twitter.com/qXK4ecmobl — Bravoholic (@RealBravoholic) August 21, 2017

What do you think of Luann de Lesseps’ retail therapy upon her return? Are you surprised that she’s coming back to New York to possibly face Thomas and Missy, as they are now hanging out together?

