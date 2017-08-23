Are Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Engaged?

Will Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky end with an engagement?

According to a new report, the premiere episode of the first season of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Vanderpump Rules spinoff hints a proposal and after Cartwright surfaced on Twitter wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger, fans are wondering if Taylor got down on one knee during the show.

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight on August 23, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright said that while an on-screen engagement is possible, fans are going to have to watch the show play out.

“We’ve been together for two years,” Cartwright noted. “He’s not getting any younger, let’s be real!”

As for Jax Taylor, he told the outlet that he and Cartwright are just dating for now and noted his fears about the next step. As he explained, a potential proposal will likely be followed by more questions, including inquiries regarding when they will start a family. That said, Jax Taylor confirmed that he loves hanging out with his girlfriend and said she was his best friend.

The Entertainment Tonight report went on to reveal that Brittany Cartwright wants to be engaged by the time she’s 30-years-old, which gives Taylor just two years to propose — if he hasn’t already.

Also during the interview, Jax Taylor revealed that the idea for his and Cartwright’s reality show came after he jokingly sent a video to their Bravo TV producers that included him and Cartwright goofing off at her family farm.

“They really liked it and pitched us this idea,” Taylor explained.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been dating for two years and throughout their upcoming spinoff series, they will be seen facing marital pressure from her family.

In addition to their new spinoff, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are also set to star in the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which returns to Bravo TV later this year.

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tune into the premiere of Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky Season 1 tonight, Wednesday, August 23 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV and check out a clip from the upcoming series below.

