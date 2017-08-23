Lydia McLaughlin Spoiled On Her Birthday: Did Her Husband Overdo Her Birthday To Have Another Baby?

Lydia McLaughlin has revealed that she’s very blessed, and she knows that she and her husband have a lot of money in the bank account. On a previous season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Lydia has revealed that she and her husband are blessed, as they are able to do various things without thinking about how much it costs.

Those who believe that this couple only has a few million in their bank account may have been surprised to learn what Doug decided to get his wife for her birthday. During Monday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, fans were surprised to learn that Doug had bought Lydia two cars for her birthday.

According to a new Bravo report, Lydia McLaughlin is now revealing that she was shocked and surprised when her husband got her an SUV. As she explains, she’s now the mother of three boys and needs the space to drive them around. However, Doug also surprised her with a sexy two-seater sports car that she can drive when she goes out with her girlfriends. Doug knew it was important to her to celebrate her life and her independence, and not just be a mother full-time. Perhaps he knows that his wife is done having children, but he still really wants a baby girl.

In Roma with Roman. ???? #specialtimes #spanishsteps #happycampers A post shared by Lydia McLaughlin (@oclydia) on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:58am PDT

On her Bravo blog, Lydia McLaughlin explains that her birthdays have always been big for her, and she knows that her husband would do something amazing. However, she didn’t realize that he would buy her two cars.

“Birthdays are a big deal for me. I grew up celebrating birthdays in a big way and this is something Doug knows is important to me. I was so surprised that he got me two cars! A mom car and a fun car. I never pictured myself driving a big mom SUV but here I am, 37 years old and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I am very grateful and still can’t believe he did that,” Lydia explained, revealing that she’s very grateful for what her husband did for her.

However, in that same episode, McLaughlin revealed that she wanted her husband to go into a doctor’s office and start the process to have a vasectomy. He didn’t really want to as he wanted another baby. Doug was really hoping to have a baby girl, as the two of them already have three sons. They had hoped for a girl, but Lydia McLaughlin is done trying to have a girl.

The stars in me are the stars in you ???? A post shared by Lydia McLaughlin (@oclydia) on Aug 19, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

What do you think of Lydia McLaughlin’s birthday present? Do you think Doug went above and beyond for his wife because he wants another baby, or do you think he just spoils her because they have the money to do so?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]