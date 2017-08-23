Kelly Dodd Claims Bravo Will Never Fire Tamra: Reality Star Employed Because Of Daughter Drama?

Kelly Dodd has been filming The Real Housewives of Orange County for a couple of years, and one can imagine she’s learned a few things. For one, Kelly has learned how the ladies are with one another, and she has learned that Vicki Gunvalson doesn’t want to deal with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador. Kelly has tried to get involved with Tamra and Shannon, but she has struggled to get along with them as she doesn’t understand why they are so emotional. She supports Vicki as they have become close friends, and they both try to film the show with the other ladies even though they aren’t friends.

According to a new tweet, Kelly Dodd is now revealing that Bravo will never get rid of Tamra. One fan wrote a suggestion on Twitter in regard to the casting for the next season and the suggestion was to fire Shannon Beador and Tamra. However, Kelly revealed that Bravo would never fire Tamra. She has been a part of the franchise for years, and she has shared things like a divorce, a marriage, and even a grandchild. She has also opened up about life’s hardships she has gone through, including the parental alienation case that has played out in the media over the past couple of months.

On the show, Tamra opened up about how her daughter Sidney hadn’t talked to her in years. She claimed she was the victim, but Sidney has revealed another side to the story. This, plus the drama that has played out with her co-stars, has Bravo producers wanting more. Some viewers love Judge while others don’t like her. As for Dodd, she reveals that Bravo will never let her go.

“#RHOC My advice to Bravo for next season – Either tell Tamra and Shannon to move on, or say bye bye to them. Lose Meghan. Bring someone back,” one fan suggested, to which Kelly dropped a bomb about Judge.

“They will never ever let Tamra go.”

It sounds like she will always have a spot on The Real Housewives of Orange County, just like Vicki. Many of the fans are not happy with the way Tamra’s personal matters are playing out in the media, as her daughter Sidney is clearly hurt. Kelly Dodd has brought up the issue when they were fighting in Ireland last season, pointing out that she understood why her daughter wasn’t speaking to Judge. While her comment may have been to hurt Tamra, other ladies in the franchise understand why Tamra’s relationship with Sidney is fractured.

What do you think of Kelly Dodd’s comment that Bravo will never fire Tamra? Do you think Judge will always return to the show?

