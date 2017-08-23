Ex-Housewives Brandi Glanville And Eden Sassoon Diss ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast

Brandi Glanville and Eden Sassoon are no longer appearing on new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but that doesn’t mean they’ve moved on from the show. In fact, the two women have continued to speak of the long-running Bravo TV series ever since they left and earlier this week, they took aim at their former co-stars.

During an interview of Brandi Glanville’s podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, the reality star chatted with Sassoon, who appeared on Season 7 as a friend of the wives, about her time on the show and her thoughts on the rest of the cast, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, and Lisa Rinna.

“Let’s be honest Lisa Rinna needs her paycheck. Without her this past season, it would have been really boring,” Brandi Glanville admitted to Eden Sassoon, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives on August 23.

Glanville also said that Rinna was insane and crazy before slamming Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards for not doing much of anything during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7.

“Nope,” Sassoon agreed, adding that the two women likely enlisted Dorit Kemsley to do their dirty work.

While Brandi Glanville and Eden Sassoon later commended Eileen Davidson for keeping it real, Glanville pointed out that her loyalty to Lisa Rinna was quite strange. Meanwhile Sassoon added that the two women must have had a “past life together.”

Eden Sassoon was brought to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 7 in a part-time role but will not be returning to the show for Season 8. Although it is unclear whether or not the decision was hers or that of Bravo’s, Sassoon confirmed the news months ago on Facebook.

As for Brandi Glanville, she began starring on the show during Season 2 in a friend role and was upgraded to a full-time housewife one year later. Then, after the show’s fifth season, Glanville returned to her part-time role before leaving the series the following year.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 will premiere sometime later this year on Bravo TV.

