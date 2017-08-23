Meghan King Edmonds Already Pregnant With Second Baby? ‘RHOC’ Star Wants Bigger Family

Meghan King Edmonds loves her daughter, Aspen, and she’s not shy when it comes to sharing her love with the world. As it turns out, Aspen is already nine months old, and she’s learning how to eat solids and crawling. She’s definitely enjoying life, and it sounds like Meghan is coming out on the other side. She has revealed that motherhood is tough, and she’s exhausted when it comes to parenting. While she loves little Aspen, it was quite an adjustment for her to learn how to put her daughter first. It was rough for her put her business ventures on hold as she was forced to parent her little baby. King Edmonds has shared her parenting journey on social media, and she’s excited that Aspen is now sleeping throughout the night.

According to a new Bravo report, Meghan King Edmonds is now revealing that she’s excited about having more children. Of course, when Meghan was pregnant with Aspen, she wanted more children. Aspen is her first baby, but Jimmy has four other children by other women. While Jimmy may not be excited about going through the parenting journey again, Meghan is excited about having more children. She could still be exhausted from having Aspen, but it sounds like she’s already looking forward to the next baby.

At present, it doesn’t sound like Meghan King Edmonds is pregnant. To get pregnant, Meghan will have to go through the IVF process again, and one can imagine she wants to do it when she’s filming The Real Housewives of Orange County again. Meghan shared her first pregnancy journey with the world, and it inspired many people who were going through the same thing. It seems as if she wants to do it again and share what the IVF journey is like with a baby at home. It sounds like she’s ready to have a baby sooner, rather than later, so Aspen has a sibling and playmate.

I've been dying to post this photo of @jimedmonds15 and me on the red carpet at Lydia's beautiful @noblemanmagazine launch back in March. My stunning dress is by @jdosi A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Aug 22, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

What do you think about Meghan King Edmonds wanting more children? Do you think she will be pregnant before the end of the year?

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Ju-Ju-Be]