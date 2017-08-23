What parent hasn’t told their child a fib, whether it be about the tooth fairy, Santa, or what happens if you make a funny face, but some think Today Show host Savannah Guthrie went a bit too far telling her 3-year-old daughter Vale Feldman what might happen if she cries on an airplane. Savannah Guthrie told a story on Today to Al Roker and Matt Lauer about parenting, and both male Today hosts were shocked.

The cast of the Today Show which includes Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Matt Lauer and more tend to be on the same page for most things, and that included the way they felt about the Today/NBC Billy Bush scandal. After the tape of Billy Bush and Donald Trump surfaced with the misogynistic “locker room talk” the hosts of Today all decided they didn’t want to work with Bush.

But many of the primaries were already having issues with Billy Bush after his behavior in Rio at the Olympics and agreed that Bush had to go.

“Billy was bragging about the tape to other NBC staff while in Rio. If he knew about the tape, and remembered the full extent of such an explosive conversation with a presidential candidate and didn’t disclose that to NBC News, that is a very, very serious problem.”

Birthday besties party together!! Happy Birthday – Poppy and Vale!! #birthdaytwins @jennabhager A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Aug 14, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

But considering that Savannah Guthrie, Matt Lauer, and Al Roker tend to agree about most things, what did Guthrie say to daughter Vale Feldman that was so shocking?

“I told her that if you cry on the airplane they open up the door and throw you out.”

Al Roker, the Today weatherman was shocked.

“You did not do that!”

Savannah Guthrie said that she did it for the benefit of the other passengers. Matt Lauer then told her that this is one of those parenting things that you keep to yourself.

“By the way, I don’t think you should say that out loud.”

Al Roker was amazed that Guthrie then got daughter Vale on another flight.

“And you got her to go on another flight?”

Savannah Guthrie explained that the threat worked.

Dancing with my girl ❤️???????? A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Jul 28, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

Today Show host Savannah Guthrie says that Vale routinely cracks her up because she communicates like a little adult.

“I came home the other day and I was in my workout gear and she said, ‘Hi, Mommy, how was your workout?'”

Vale is the older sister to eight-month-old Charley. Savannah Guthrie says that one of the conversations she had with Vale that still makes her laugh was when she asked if Vale would like to go to the park.

“I said, ‘Great, do you want to go to the park?'” recalls Guthrie, 45. “And she said, ‘Yes, I need some fresh air.’ So she amazes me every single day.”

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

The Real Reason The ‘Today Show’ And NBC Won’t Be… – The Inquisitr

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Assumes Billy Bush Is Done… – The Inquisitr

‘Today‘ Bumps Tamron Hall For Megyn Kelly, Is Savannah Guthrie…

Billy Bush Lawyer Says Bush’s Career May Have Ended In 2005 If…

Are you surprised that Savannah Guthrie told her daughter that children who cry get thrown out of airplanes, or are you surprised she shared it on television?

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP]