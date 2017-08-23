Taylor Swift Confirms Release Date Of Her New Single And Album, Announces Album Name

Fans have been speculating that Taylor Swift would be releasing a new album in the coming weeks ever since the “Blank Space” singer mysteriously disappeared from social media. Over the course of the past week, there have been rumors concerning the sound of the new album, in addition to it’s name and her influences. However, Taylor Swift has just confirmed that her single will release tomorrow, August 24, and that a new album will be released this fall.

It was guessed that Swift would be releasing new music after the star’s social media antics, as she has remained relatively quiet on the Internet for the past year or so. During this time, the star said she was working on new music as well as herself. She also took down all of her social media items on the anniversary of the release of the hit “Shake It Off” and when she announced her album, 1989.

The star’s new album, which will be titled Reputation, will be out on November 10, which Taylor Swift just announced via her social media. Her look is also very different from some of the other more popstar looking albums in her past, as this is more subdued an artistic with her facing the camera straight on.

Her new album’s branding also includes a video of a snake with three different Instagram videos revealing a different part of the snake. When clicked on, the snake lunches for a bite at the camera.

Before the name of the album dropped, fans dubbed Taylor Swift’s new album #TS6, standing for Taylor Swift, and the six standing for her sixth studio album. Fans have been hoping that the new single will unseat Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” as the song of the summer, but the verdict on what the fans truly think of her new work will be in tomorrow night when the song gets its release.

There is currently no word on the title of her song, though it appears that the album will have drawn inspiration from her court battle, in which she victoriously sued a DJ for $1 in a sexual harassment court case.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DIRECTV]