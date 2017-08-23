Chip and Joanna Gaines Net Worth: New Project May Boost Their Fame and Money

Chip and Joanna Gaines have been in the media because of their successful show, Fixer Upper. The renovation show on HGTV has become quite the hit because of the fun bickering and jokes that take place between Joanna and Chip. They are truly a fun-loving couple who has a great connection. Interestingly, this husband and wife team have created something that many people dream about, as they have essentially become millionaires from working together and doing what they love. Over the past couple of weeks, they have made headlines over supposed divorce rumors, but Chip claims that they are not true. Instead, he has been working hard on a brand new project.

According to a new Instagram post, Chip Gaines has been writing a book about his life. Of course, he is the author of The Magnolia Story, which is a book about Chip and his relationship with Joanna Gaines. The two wrote the book together, and they document their journey together from the very moment they met. The book is meant to inspire people, who want to start a business with their partner and even work hard on creating something amazing. On Instagram, Chip revealed that he was excited about his book coming out, and he has been working on it while filming the newest season of Fixer Upper. The newest season is expected to air this fall on HGTV.

My sweet new album comes out soon….but it’s more words than music….and I’m not singing…so basically it’s me reading my book but, still pretty exciting. #comingsoon #CapitalGaines A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

One can imagine that Joanna Gaines is excited about his new book coming out, as the book is all about his life and how he has learned from the mistakes he’s made over the years. Since he already has a best-selling book under his belt, one can imagine he’s excited about sharing his side of the story. Fans of Fixer Upper see him goofing around on the set, but there is a big story behind the fame that he’s excited to tell.

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ net worth is estimated to be a few million dollars, but the exact amount isn’t known. They get paid a generous amount for Fixer Upper, plus they get a fee from the couples featured on the show. If this book ends up becoming a best-seller, one can imagine that his earnings will go up. That’s something to celebrate.

What do you think of Chip Gaines writing another book about his life? Are you surprised that Joanna Gaines isn’t a part of this project?

[Featured Image by Brian Ach/Invision/AP Images]