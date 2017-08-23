‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lani’s Pregnant, Could The Baby’s Father Be JJ, Eli Or Even A Mystery Man?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal the shocking news that Lani (Sal Stowers) will be pregnant in an upcoming storyline. A leaked scene posted on Blogger shows Theo (Kyler Pettis) and Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) talking while Theo is in a hospital bed. He breaks the news about the pregnancy to her. Claire is obviously surprised and hugs him, while Theo seems emotional in the scene itself.

“Well, I know one thing that’s gonna be different. I’m gonna be an uncle.”

Although, it is obvious that Theo will be an uncle, it is less clear who will be the father of Lani’s baby. Lani’s love life is very interesting at the moment as she and JJ (Casey Moss) are currently together, but JJ is more invested in the relationship than she is. The other option could be Eli (Lamon Archey). The two had an amazing chemistry whilst they were on Halo and many Days of Our Lives fans noticed the spark and loved it. The kiss they shared ignited the screen with its sexy chemistry, and may viewers wanted to see more of them according to spoilers. This being a NBC soap opera, there could even be a mystery man who is responsible for putting Lani in the family way.

Looks like we aren't the only ones missing Dario! ???? #DAYS

????: @MarciMiller pic.twitter.com/FJ3KKuGxzl — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 10, 2017

Eli and Lani have a solid friendship. He is someone that she can trust, and according to the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, this could be a lasting foundation for a good old-fashioned love story. Days of Our Lives spoilers also suggest that she will continue to feel drawn to Eli. If he is the father of the baby, will she cheat on JJ or will she have dumped JJ and moved on with Eli instead?

JJ is the other obvious candidate up for fatherhood. As her current beau, he could also be her baby’s daddy. But it sure would make it more interesting, according to Days of Our Lives spoilers, that the writers will leave us wondering as to the paternity of Lani’s baby.

Days of Our Lives spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that the soap opera could be setting Lani and Eli up as a new couple. Now that Chad (Billy Flynn) is back with Abigail (Marci Miller), there could be a possibility that JJ and Gabi (Camila Banus) may end up to again. This possible storyline again favors Eli as the father. Days of Our Lives spoilers state that in all probability Eli would be thrilled to be a dad since he never knew his own father.

Lani feels awful after implicating JJ. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/Ku5wnnH0PB — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 3, 2017

What do you think about Lani’s pregnancy storyline? Who do you think is the father: Eli, JJ or a mystery man? How do you think Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) would react to the news of her becoming a great-grandmother and the fact that Lani will be the baby’s mother?

[Featured Image by Matt Sayles, Richard Shotwell and Rich Fury/Invision/AP Images]