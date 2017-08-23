‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers And Updates: What’s The Latest Scoop On The ‘BIP’ Season 4 Couples?

Viewers are having a blast watching Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise this summer and several romances seem to be brewing. Gossip guru Reality Steve has already shared plenty of BIP spoilers regarding who leaves Mexico together at the end of the season, and now he is sharing updates on each of the pairs. Which couples are still going strong and which ones have already fizzled?

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Reality Steve’s Bachelor in Paradise spoilers indicated that there were no engagements emerging from filming in Mexico. That is a big change from earlier seasons of the series, but that doesn’t mean nobody found love. As it happens, several couples did remain together or reunite on their own shortly after the adventures in Mexico wrapped.

Robby Hayes and Amanda Stanton left the show separately, but they did reunite and are said to still be together. Robby and Amanda have made no secret of being together, but Reality Steve notes that in reality, their status may be a bit murky. Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk reportedly weathered some challenging moments in their relationship, but they are together now, and Reality Steve’s Bachelor in Paradise spoilers note that they were recently at a concert in San Francisco together.

'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Robby Hayes & Amanda Stanton Scream New Couple Alert https://t.co/9cAeZ0i4Zg — TMZ (@TMZ) July 24, 2017

Lacey Mark and Daniel Maguire left as a couple and remain a couple, but the gossip guru doesn’t put much stock in this lasting long or being terribly genuine. Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan are said to be “joined at the hip,” and Reality Steve’s spoilers think that if anybody gets engaged soon in connection with Bachelor in Paradise, it’ll be them. Some fans have wondered if Wells Adams and Danielle Maltby are dating, as they’ve been spending some time together, but it seems they are just friends.

What about the situation with Dean Unglert, Kristina Schulman, and Danielle Lombard? Bachelor in Paradise spoilers have teased that this will be a chaotic, dramatic situation throughout the rest of the season, but ultimately, Dean is not dating Kristina. While Bustle points out that Dean has spent some time with Danielle post-filming, it doesn’t sound as if there’s a solid, ongoing relationship there either.

Do you think any of these BIP couples will manage to go the distance? Which Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 pairing is your favorite at this point?

Big congrats to @carlywad and @theebass on EVERYTHING! ???? #happyhousewarming #weddingreception #gendereeveal #bachelorfam A post shared by Taylor Nolan (@taymocha) on Aug 20, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

