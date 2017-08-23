Are Angelina Jolie And Brad’s Kids ‘At Risk’? Daughter Vivienne Surfaces With Head Injury

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are reportedly in a messy custody battle over their six kids.

Although recent rumors have suggested the two could be on the verge of reconciliation, a new report claims that the estranged couple is actually enduring rumored claims of abuse and cutthroat fights. In addition, Radar Online suggests, Jolie and Pitt’s youngest daughter, nine-years-old, Vivienne, may be at risk.

On August 23, the outlet shared a series of photos of the child which revealed a large bandage on her forehand. According to the report, Vivienne has been in her mother’s care and was photographed days ago as she visited a pet store in Los Angeles while wearing a “Shark Geek” T-shirt.

Radar Online went on to cite a source who claimed Brad Pitt was extremely upset by the photos of Vivienne and felt convinced that his kids weren’t being cared for properly during their time with their mother. They also stated that Pitt’s latest issue with Jolie is only the latest skirmish between the former couple.

As the outlet explained, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reportedly been at war with one another ever since she filed for divorce in September 2016 and allegedly attempted to smear his name by claiming he was abusive to their children. As fans will recall, the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services, as well as the FBI, rejected the allegations and threw out their cases against Pitt.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share a total of six kids, including 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

According to Radar Online, Brad Pitt isn’t taking Vivienne’s head injury lightly, and he is supposedly ready to fight back against Angelina Jolie with a vengeance. After all, the outlet continued, this is Vivienne’s second shocking injury.

Vivienne’s first known injury occurred when she was allegedly dropped over a spiked fence in a park in London, England.

While rumors have swirled in regard to a possible move to London for Angelina Jolie, there doesn’t appear to be any solid evidence of something permanent. That said, Jolie has spent tons of time there in recent years.

