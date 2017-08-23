Vicki Gunvalson Comments On Tamra Judge’s Daughter, Suggests She’s Trying To ‘Destroy’ Her Life

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson opened up about Tamra Judge’s estrangement from her daughter in her latest Bravo TV blog.

After numerous episodes of Season 12 addressed the tension between Tamra Judge and 18-year-old Sidney Barney, Vicki Gunvalson told readers that she was sad to hear that her co-star’s relationship with her oldest daughter had ended just four months after she married her husband, Eddie.

“To me, nothing is more important than your children,” Vicki Gunvalson wrote in her post, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives on August 23.

Although Vicki Gunvalson acknowledged that Tamra Judge has grown livid when people have publicly discussed her relationship with her daughter in the past, she pointed out that it was Judge’s decision to make the family drama between them a focal point throughout the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Vicki Gunvalson went on to reveal that while Tamra Judge engaged in a heartfelt conversation with her mother about her desire to talk through tough topics, she wishes that Judge would implement the sentiment in her own life and learn from doing so. As she explained, Judge spoke about the heartbreak she feels due to Barney’s decision to cut her out of her life and claimed she wanted to break the pattern. However, Judge is currently cutting Gunvalson out of her own life.

As Vicki Gunvalson’s blog continued, the longtime reality star encouraged Tamra Judge to stop trying to turn her friends against her and suggested that she was attempting to “destroy” her life with her accusations.

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge were close friends for years, but during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 10, things between them took a turn for the worse when Gunvalson chose to stick by former boyfriend Brooks Ayers despite his cancer lies.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and their co-stars, including Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

