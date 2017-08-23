Dina Manzo Wishes Danielle Staub A Happy ‘RHONJ’ Return

On Tuesday morning, Bravo released the preview for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8, showing the return of Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker, and Dolores Catania as starring housewives. Joining them as a starring housewife is Margaret Josephs, who has never been on the show before.

Additionally, there is the return of Danielle Staub, who starred on the show’s first two seasons as a part-time housewife. While Danielle famously battled with Teresa during the first two seasons, the preview shows them being friends. And it seems as if Teresa’s not the only woman from the original cast who Danielle has mended her friendship with; after the preview was released, Dina Manzo posted a tweet that wished Danielle a happy return to the show.

As long-time viewers may recall, it was actually an argument between Dina and Danielle in Season 1 that led to Teresa doing her now-infamous table flip during a family dinner in a restaurant. At the dinner table, Danielle brought out the book, Cop Without a Badge, in which it’s alleged that Danielle was a stripper involved in kidnapping and drugs. Danielle slammed the book down on the table and accused Dina of spreading it around town in order to harm her reputation. As Danielle argued with Dina and the other women, Teresa asked Danielle an innocent question. When Danielle snapped at Teresa, that’s when Teresa reached her boiling point. Teresa screamed that Danielle was a “prostitution w**re” and flipped the dinner table.

Dina ended up leaving the show mid-way through the second season. During the Season 2 reunion show, Caroline Manzo, Dina’s sister and co-star, accused Danielle of doing something heinous to Dina. Later, in a media interview, Dina claimed that Danielle tried to have her daughter, Lexi, taken away from her by telling lies to Lexi’s dad, Dina’s ex.

Yet, it seems that the drama between Danielle Staub and Dina Manzo is in the past. On Tuesday afternoon, Dina, while confirming that she didn’t film for Season 8, wished the cast members a successful return. Notably, Dina wished Danielle a happy season.

You guys are so sweet to ask, Wishing all the girls a successful season and Danielle a happy return. I'm still doing my thing in California. — Dina Manzo (@dinamanzo) August 22, 2017

Dina explained she didn’t film anything for Season 8 and that she was in New Jersey during the filming period just to be there for Teresa Giudice off-camera.

Getting tons of messages asking what episode of #RHONJ I'll be on but I DID NOT FILM anything this season. I was there for Teresa off camera — Dina Manzo (@dinamanzo) August 22, 2017

From east to west coast always nothing but love love love @dinamanzo Love you❤️ A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on May 13, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT

Dina, who now lives in California, further dashed any hopes that she would return to TV on another show. She said that for right now, there are no plans to bring back her short-lived HGTV show, Dina’s Party.

Not right now xo — Dina Manzo (@dinamanzo) August 23, 2017

After leaving The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Dina actually returned to the show as a starring housewife for its sixth season, only to leave again after that season. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Dina denied that she was fired from the show.

While Danielle Staub may have mended her relationships with Teresa Giudice and Dina Manzo, the same apparently can’t be said for another original cast member. As the Inquisitr reported, Dina’s sister-in-law Jacqueline Laurita, who was a part of the Season 7 cast, called Danielle a “slaub” in a tweet about the new season.

[Featured Image by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images]