Leah Messer Suffers Emotional Breakdown, Admits She Was Trying To Be ‘Too Much’

Leah Messer suffered an emotional breakdown during filming on Teen Mom 2 Season 8.

Although the footage didn’t make it to air on Monday’s new episode, the network has since released a bonus clip of Leah Messer, which featured the mother of three sitting down with her younger sister, Victoria Messer, and discussing what had happened.

During a past episode of the show, Leah Messer was seen, via OK! Magazine, crying to a school counselor about her decision to switch to online classes after first going to the campus. As fans may recall, Leah Messer chose to do so in order to have more time to focus on raising her three daughters, 7-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah and 4-year-old daughter Adalynn.

“Life just gets to the best, gets the best of us sometimes and trying to figure it out… Sometimes you can crash trying to be too much and I don’t want that to happen,” she said through tears.

As she later discussed the breakdown with Victoria, Leah Messer was given some advice from her younger sibling, who said that she should not allow herself to become overwhelmed by her hectic schedule with school and her kids.

Leah Messer currently shares parental duties to her children with their fathers, Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert.

Leah Messer also experienced a breakdown during the seventh season of Teen Mom OG. As fans may recall, Messer became overwhelmed while searching for her keys and ultimately chose to leave her kids in their car, which was parked in their driveway, as she ran into her home and ventured into her basement.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Leah Messer continues to speak of her positive and healthy outlook on life with her many posts and memes, many of which have discussed her love of being a single mom.

