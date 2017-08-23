Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Yolanda Hadid Confirms She Was Suicidal While Battling Lyme Disease

Yolanda Hadid admitted to having suicidal thoughts during her battle with Lyme disease in her new book.

Years after quitting her role on Bravo TV’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Yolanda Hadid is releasing a new book about her painful struggles with the illness, revealing that while she was once suicidal, she chose to stay alive for the sake of her three model children, Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid.

Five years after being diagnosed with severe, chronic neurological Lyme disease, Yolanda Hadid is releasing a new memoir, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisibility of Lyme Disease and revealing details of the physical struggles she endured due to the illness.

In addition to joint pain, exhaustion, insomnia, and anxiety, Yolanda Hadid struggled to walk just a short distance, and in 2014, while spending 22 hours a day in bed, she decided she could no longer take the pain.

As the former reality star recalled in her book, via a People magazine report on August 23, she considered taking her life while on vacation in Florida with her now-ex-husband, David Foster.

While attempting to enjoy the cool waters of the ocean, which she found comforting at the time, Yolanda Hadid began to feel the current tugging at her body. Through tears, she began to pray that God would take her away in a wave and said she couldn’t live in such pain for one more day. Then, she began to think of her three children and knew that she couldn’t allow herself to succumb to the disease.

Years later, Yolanda Hadid is focused on regaining her health and claims she is in what “feels like remission.”

Yolanda Foster joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s third season as a full-time housewife and friend of Lisa Vanderpump, who has been close to her former husband, Mohamed Hadid, for the past several years.

Yolanda Hadid’s book, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease, hits stores on September 12, 2017.

