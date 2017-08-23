Amber Heard Gets Cozy With Hot Spanish Pal, Consoling Star Through Split From Musk

Amber Heard has recently split from her billionaire beau Elon Musk, and has been at the heart of a number of rumors regarding the reasons for the split, including claims that the actress was spending time out late at night, after telling Musk she was spending quiet nights in, and talk of the beauty seeing other men while still in a relationship with the Tesla founder.

Despite all of the rumors flying about, both Elon and Amber spoke out about their recent split in an attempt to set the record straight. The billionaire insists that the split is all to do with the distance between he and Heard, and the Aquaman starlet shared to Instagram that she and Musk will always remain close.

A supposed source also spoke to US Weekly regarding the reason for the split, insisting that it was just about bad timing.

“The timing wasn’t good for them. He’s super busy and works all the time. Amber is filming [Aquaman] in Australia until October. She’s in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting.”

As Metro reports, not long after the two made statements about their split, they were seen having lunch, leading to speculation that Amber and Elon were attempting to work things out.

It seems that Heard has not had any problem finding someone to console her while she is getting over Musk, seeing as the star shared a snap to Instagram of she and a longtime handsome pal getting cozy. News.com, au relays the caption added to the social media post.

“13 years of friendship plus 24 hours of flying equals 1 girl, who’s lucky enough to have a friend come to see her when she needed it most.”

The Spanish comrade to Heard only goes by Rafaelo on his own Instagram, and his full name is unknown, but he too shared a snap of his trip down to see his good friend Heard.

Elon Musk and Amber Heard are said to have dated for a year despite only making things public in April. Prior to that, Heard was married to Hollywood heartthrob Johnny Depp, yet the marriage ended with a bitter divorce which carried on for months.

