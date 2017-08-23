‘YR’ Spoilers: Billy Abbott Declares War On Jack, Phyllis Declares Loyalty

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) finally decides to stand up to his brother Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Jack has never concealed his intention to ruin Brash & Sassy as part of his obsession to avenge himself against Billy. Jack feels aggrieved because he believes that Billy stole his wife, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), from him.

However, Billy is now tired of being targeted by Jack for revenge and has decided to fight back.

Phyllis Assures Billy Of Her Loyalty

Phyllis Summers (Gina Tognoni) is the first person Billy confides in about his decision to punish Jack. Billy tells Phyllis he has run out of patience with playing Jack’s whipping boy and that he is now ready to hit back. He tells Phyllis that despite his resolve to hit Jack where it hurts the most, he does not want Phyllis to be caught in the crossfire.

Phyllis, for her part, assures Billy of her loyalty. She made the decision to dissociate herself from Jack’s secret scheming to ruin Brash & Sassy when she realized that Jack’s ultimate goal is to hurt Billy.

Phyllis loves Billy, and she would not be part of a conspiracy to hurt him. She may yet prove a source of inside information about Jack and Jabot.

Mal Young Teases Phyllis And Billy Hook Up

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Phyllis and Billy are set to hook up as the daytime drama’s new super couple. EP Mal Young revealed in a recent interview with Soap Central that Billy and Victoria are not getting back together as many fans thought after Victoria’s health crisis brought Billy closer to her.

Young indicated that he did not like the way the storyline under former head writer Sally Sussman focused on Victoria and that he was planning to move the action away from “Villy” to “Philly.”

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Billy Prepares to Punish Jack – Brother Battle Will Be Bloody https://t.co/zoX9F8g9MT pic.twitter.com/63r9xWI0Fc — Marin Lane (@marin_lane) August 23, 2017

Billy Steals A Password From Dina’s Laptop

After Billy confides in Phyllis that he is ready to fight back against Jack, he visits Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) on a secret mission to dig up dirt about Jabot and Jack. A recent Y&R promo video reveals that while he is with Dina, Billy steals a password from her laptop. He takes advantage of Dina, who is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Dina is visiting Genoa city with her personal assistant, Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee), apparently for the purpose of connecting with her children for the last time before she loses her mind to Alzheimer’s disease.

Graham is not present when Billy explains the situation between himself and Jack to Dina. Dina is only able to express the hope that Billy and Jack will eventually work out their personal differences and reconcile.

The nature of the information that Billy steals from Dina is uncertain. Thus, it is unclear how Billy will use the information against Jabot and Jack. However, it is possible that the information is related to Dina’s Alzheimer’s condition or her alleged secret pact with Graham Bloodworth.

The information could also be about Graham. It seems there is something shady about Graham.

Y&R spoilers for the week of August 28 tease that Ashley uncovers information about Graham that exposes his deception.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jack and Phyllis Agreement Ruined – Billy Saved By Phyllis’ Great Love https://t.co/Sa5lfni5xT pic.twitter.com/O3mDanNsz5 — Anny well (@repind2) August 21, 2017

Dina’s Alzheimer Death Pact With Graham

Y&R buzz indicates that Graham might have concluded a secret death pact with Dina. The pact apparently requires Graham to schedule a euthanasia for Dina so that she can die with dignity after she has lost her mind to Alzheimer’s disease. Dina has, in turn, willed the bulk of her estate to Graham.

Billy Surprises Jack

After Billy visits Dina, he goes to Jack’s office, where he overhears Jack saying with delight in Phyllis’ presence that Brash & Sassy is in financial trouble and that the company will not be able to pay the newly raised rent, according to CDL. However, Billy enters unexpectedly and proceeds to inform Jack that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has just paid the rent for the next quarter. Billy’s unexpected appearance and the information that Brash & Sassy has paid the rent for the next quarter wipes the villainous smile off Jack’s face.

He’d thought that Brash & Sassy would be unable to pay the rent after he raised it by 25 percent.

Neil Saves Brash & Sassy From Financial Embarassment

Brash & Sassy was saved from financial embarrassment by Neil (Kristoff St. John), who took the decision to provide the company with a bridge loan. Neil’s partner, Devon (Bryton James), was upset to learn that he had provided Brash & Sassy with the bridge loan without consulting him. Devon fears that Brash & Sassy might not be able to pay back the loan due to the company’s financial problems. The company was recently hit by a fresh scandal. Hilary (Mishael Morgan) aired an embarrassing video showing Victoria having a dreadful meltdown during a confrontation with Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes).

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]