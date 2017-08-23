Jana Duggar Disappears From Family Facebook News Update, John’s Twin Not Courting But Raising Kids?

At the beginning of the year, Jana Duggar was one of the most visible children of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar on Facebook. She was seen with her sisters, having lunch with her mother and enjoying herself on family outings. But for the last few months, the fans of Jill & Jessa Counting On have not seen her in any news updates.

The 27-year-old Duggar is famous for not courting, or getting married and having kids. Many of her younger sisters, including Jill, Jessa, Jinger and now, Joy-Anna, have all left home after getting married and are now in the process of building a family of their own. Joy-Anna was the most recent one to leave the family home at the age of 19. Despite the fact that Jana is eight years older than Joy-Anna, she still has never officially been in a courtship, which is a version of dating with marriage in mind that the Duggars have promoted.

For years, Jana has faced immense pressure to find herself a husband, but many of Jill & Jessa Counting On fans also remarked that her twin, John-David, was also not in a relationship. But that changed this summer when the fans found out that he is dividing his time between his family home in Arkansas and Texas, where his girlfriend lives.

The rumor has it that he “spends very little time at home in Arkansas” because he divides his time “between pilot training classes in Mississippi and courting in the Lone Star State,” according to the Hollywood Gossip.

Meanwhile, after a false rumor that Jana was courting Jonathan Hartono, there have been no updates about her personal life. The last time that the family included Jana in an update post was when the family went to Silver Dollar City. She was seen sitting right next to Josh and Anna Duggar.

Taking care of her younger siblings, nieces and nephews may be something that keeps her preoccupied. She is often seen with the kids, which got the fans wondering if Michelle Duggar, her mother, puts a lot of child rearing responsibilities on her daughter.

“Are the Dugger family raising Josh and Anna’s children?” One fan asked. Many of the others answered that Josh and his family of six lives in the same compound, which means that there is a lot of overlapping of family duties.

Check out Jana with Josh Duggar’s fourth daughter, Meredith.

Jana is not courting because she has not found anyone right for her yet. She expressed her disappointment and hope for the future in a recent interview.

“I know how it feels to wait for ‘Prince Charming’ to come along,” she said according to Radar Online. “I’m still waiting. Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together, and you can’t go along because you’re not part of ‘that’ group.”

Do you think Jana will be able to find someone to court before the year is out? Or do you think she will be happy being one of the bridesmaids at her younger brother, Joseph’s wedding this fall? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]