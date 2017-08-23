Jax Taylor Twitter: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Teases ‘Fun’ & Hilarious Spinoff ‘Jax And Brittany Take Kentucky’

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, premieres tonight on Bravo TV, and ahead of the upcoming series, the longtime reality star took to Twitter to share a couple of key details with fans.

As he and his Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Marie, Tom Schwartz, and Katie Maloney, continue to film the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, Taylor has turned his focus to the promotion of Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

“Just saw [the] first two episodes of [Jax and Brittany] and I don’t think I have ever laughed so hard!!” Jax Taylor wrote to his fans and followers on Twitter on August 22. “[I] forgot how fun it was!!”

Jax Taylor also shared several Twitter posts in regard to the recent rumors claiming he was recently dumped by Brittany Cartwright. According to the longtime reality star, he and Cartwright are going strong as they continue to live and work together in Los Angles.

While Brittany Cartwright was initially turned down for a gig at SUR Restaurant during Vanderpump Rules Season 4, she was hired as a waitress at the venue during Season 5 and appears to be working at the restaurant as Season 6 production continues.

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Jul 1, 2017 at 10:39pm PDT

As for what’s next for the couple, Jax Taylor sparked rumors of a possible engagement on Twitter earlier this week while making an appearance on the E! Network’s Daily Pop. As fans may have noticed, Taylor shared an image of himself and Cartwright sitting together on a couch, and on Cartwright’s ring finger was what appeared to be a diamond ring.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright also sparked rumors of an engagement earlier this year, but eventually, the reports were seemingly shot down when Cartwright was seen without her alleged engagement ring.

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Jun 29, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tune into the premiere of Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky Season 1 tonight, Wednesday, August 23 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV and check out a clip from the upcoming series below.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will also be seen later this year in the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]