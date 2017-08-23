‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Kisses Billy After Brawl With Phyllis

New Young and the Restless spoilers for next week reveal Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) shocks Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) with a passionate lip lock after an elevator brawl with Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni). What brings about Victoria’s fit of passion for her ex and anger at his current girlfriend? The answer is part head injury, part regret, and part rage. But the big question is how Billy will respond to the kiss and will Phyllis catch them red-handed. This scoop comes from an early release of this Friday’s Soap Opera Digest that has not hit newsstands yet!

Elevator brawl – Phyllis vs. Victoria

The new SOD reports that Victoria and Phyllis wind up on the elevator in the Jabot building, and Vikki confronts Phyllis. She’ll slap the stop button and face off with Phyllis over her recent manipulation. It seems that Victoria figured out that Phyllis pointed Benjamin Hochman (Ben Hermes) in her direction, and the result was that Victoria and her business wound up looking bad on The Hilary Hour. Victoria blames Phyllis for all the awful things that have happened to her recently, but she’s in the dark about Phyllis’ true motives, which are not what Victoria thinks they are.

Today on #YR, Phyllis schemes to get Victoria out of Billy's orbit. FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/W7M15ZhSKz pic.twitter.com/xcNcLX2G3b — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 4, 2017

In fact, Y&R spoilers tell us that Phyllis was trying to help Victoria out by getting Benjamin to lend Brash & Sassy some money to get them out of their scrape caused by Cane Ashby’s (Daniel Goddard) lies. Phyllis didn’t know Benjamin would wind up in bed with Vikki. In fact, even Ben didn’t know that – it was Victoria who jumped on him and pushed for the sex. But as far as Victoria can see, Phyllis sent Benjamin to take over B&S and wreck her business just like she wrecked her life by taking Billy from her. That’s all from Victoria’s perspective, of course.

Phyllis lashes out – both women explode

Young and the Restless spoilers for next week say that Phyllis won’t accept Victoria’s accusations and hits back hard. Phyllis thinks Vikki is using the Brash & Sassy crisis to keep Billy at the office for long hours. Phyllis also sees that Victoria is leveraging the kids to make sure Billy stays close to her and far from Phyllis as often as possible. Neither Victoria nor Phyllis pulls any punches in this brutal argument. The spat ends with Victoria warning Phyllis she’d better back off and stop scheming against her and Brash & Sassy.

#YR SNEAK PEEK (JAN 30TH – FEB 3RD): Victoria lets her guard down around Billy. https://t.co/aN8mIPRCRX pic.twitter.com/R17zgR3du9 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 28, 2017

This is the second explosion Vikki has had in recent days. Her meltdown at GC Buzz was pretty spectacular, and she also swore to Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) that she’d better stay out of her way. It would be interesting if Hilary and Phyllis got together to compare notes on Victoria’s rage episodes at them. Victoria is making threats all over Genoa City while she’s spinning out of control. There’s still a question of what is making Victoria behave this way. Anger and rage are both symptoms associated with a brain injury and with multiple sclerosis.

Victoria shocks Billy with declaration of love and a kiss

Other scoops from these Young and the Restless spoilers promise that Victoria heads back to Brash & Sassy after the elevator showdown with Phyllis and tells Billy that she argued with his girlfriend. Billy will admit to Vikki that Phyllis doesn’t like him working at B&S, but he’s committed to Victoria’s company, and he’ll work things out with Phyllis. That’s when things take a turn that stuns Billy and should give Billy and Vikki shippers a thrill. Victoria touches Billy’s arm suggestively and tells him she trusts him completely again.

Billy is further stunned, say Y&R spoilers, when Victoria says he reminds her of when they first fell in love and then she plants a lip lock on Billy. It seems that Billy cannot resist and kisses her right back. Phyllis won’t like that, but hopefully, she’s up at Jabot fuming about the argument and not lurking around Brash & Sassy. But anyone could catch them – Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil), Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood), or, even worse, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Jack would be thrilled if he caught Billy making out with Vikki behind Phyllis’ back.

Billy stunned and worried – but Victoria is determined

Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central promise Billy oversteps then worries that something is off about Victoria’s actions since she’s been respectful of his relationship with Phyllis, even though she doesn’t like the Abbott woman. But Billy is tempted. How can he not be? Victoria represents everything he loved and lost, and she’s the mother of his children. This could be explosive. Y&R spoilers predict Vikki is finally ready to fight for her man and wants Billy back at all costs.

Is it true love or Vikki’s brain problem driving her actions? Victoria’s inhibitions have been lowered lately as we saw when she got aggressive in Benjamin’s hotel room. But with Billy, there’s already underlying affection, so this is serious. Amelia Heinle told Soap Opera Digest that despite her concussion, Victoria knows “exactly what she is doing.” With Jack looking to wreck Billy’s life and Phyllis desperate to hang onto her man, this volatile situation is like a powder keg ready to blow.

Do you want to see Billy stick with Phyllis or run back to Victoria? When Victoria’s brain fog clears, will she still want Billy? Will Jack be the one to rat out Billy for kissing Victoria? Stay tuned for more Young and the Restless spoilers and news.

Love and War reaches epic heights next week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/SC2nsoO6uK — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) August 18, 2017

[Featured Image by Cliff Lipson/CBS]